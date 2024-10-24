Next level home upgrades in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and it's time to transform your abode in to a hi-tech palace. We've got every room covered, from the kitchen to the garage, so you can give every corner of your home some much-needed smarts, whether it's the latest robo vac, smart heating controls, or a mattress that monitors your sleep and automatically adjusts your nightly temperature to suit. Game-changing!

Plus, take a look at our noise-cancelling headphone guide, where we highlight 18 pairs of the best cans to silence outside sounds, whether you need them for travelling, listening to music, or just looking stylish. We've also got an in-depth test of the latest luxury 4K projectors; a comparison of six of the best sunrise lamps to help you sleep better this winter; and a review of the iPhone 16 Pro.

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Next-level home upgrades – turn your humble abode into a teched-up palace
  • Meta Orion revealed – these are the AR glasses you’ll actually want to wear
  • iPhone 16 review – bigger, better and smarter than ever!
  • Noise-cancelling headphone guide – whether you want maximum sound suppression, audiophile quality, or superb style, we'll help you choose from the best
  • Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold rated – one of the best foldables we've ever tested
  • 4K luxury projectors on test – give your cinema room a massive upgrade with one of these movie marvels
  • Rugged watches – smart or analogue, here's our roundup of stylish watches that can take a licking
  • 6 of the best sunrise lamps – wake up feeling fresh and ready for the day with the help of these smart lights

And so much more!

