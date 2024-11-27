SMARTY’s Black Friday SIM only deal offers 80GB data for just £10 a month

The best Black Friday deals are well underway, and if you’re after a cheap SIM to go with your handset, then you’ll want to check out the SMARTY Black Friday sale. During big sales seasons, SMARTY offers double the data on its popular SIM plans, while keeping the prices as low as possible – and it’s done it again this year.

Right now, you can get the 40GB SIM only plan with double the data in the SMARTY Black Friday sale. The price of the plan stays the same, so you get 80GB of data for just £10 a month in this best SIM only deal.

View the 80GB SMARTY SIM only deal

Shop all SMARTY Black Friday SIM plans

The 40GB data SIM only plan – now 80GB in this double data Black Friday deal – will cost you just £10 a month. Like all SMARTY plans, the SIM is on a no contract basis, so you can start and cancel your SIM whenever you want.

Not only does this SIM only deal come with a huge 80GB of data, but you can also get fast 4G And 5G data with no speed caps and EU roaming to help you save extra money on your monthly phone bill. The SIM also has unlimited calls and texts.

To view the 80GB data SIM only deal, click the link above or keep reading for more deals from the SMARTY Black Friday sale.

80GB data SIM only plan: now just £10 a month at SMARTY

In this SMARTY Black Friday deal, the 40GB data plan now has double the data, offering you 80GB for just £10 a month. It comes with unlimited texts and calls, 4G and 5G data and as its a one month plan, you don’t have to sign up to any contract and you can cancel it anytime, giving you total freedom over your phone costs.

View Deal

If you don’t need as much data as 80GB, SMARTY has added an extra 7GB to its 8GB data plan, offering you 15GB of data for just £7 a month. For more cheap SIM only deals from different providers, check out how to save money on your mobile phone plan or scroll through the deals widget below.

