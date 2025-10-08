Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is now in full swing – in fact, today's the final day of the sale, which means a whole heap of price cuts are about to end. One of the biggest and best I've found this time out is a gaming laptop from HP that I tested only a matter of weeks ago and found really impressive.

The HP Omen Max 16 is a superb workhorse of a laptop in its more affordable configurations, but for this sale, we're looking at a far fancier build. It houses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 for the sort of performance that many desktop PCs couldn't manage, and right now you can save more than £400 on its face value.

Save £425 HP Omen Max 16 (RTX 5080): was £2,799.99 now £2,374.99 at Amazon This brilliant deal saves you an absolute wedge on a gaming laptop that sohuld be futureproof for a good while to come thanks to that super-powerful 5080 GPU at its heart – although the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor doesn't hurt, either.

Gaming laptops can be complicated to test and judge, with a lot coming down to their performance – but it's always worth considering their design, too. The HP Omen Max 16 is a mark of real progress from HP, when you compare it to designs from around half a decade ago; it's more mature and subtle, while still having the features you want (like a properly backlit RGB keyboard).

Of course, that's not to pretend that specs aren't king in this area. The 5080 laptop GPU that you'll be calling on here should get you excellent performance from even demanding games – whether that's the somewhat unoptimized Oblivion Remastered or something far more well-tuned like Battlefield 6, which is on the cusp of release.

So, if you've been on the lookout for a new gaming laptop with a 50-series card and you've got quite a chunky budget to spend, this could be a top opportunity. That said, you don't have long to jump on it.