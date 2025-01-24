Microsoft's next Surface laptops could be smaller and more affordable

Quick summary Smaller, cheaper 11-inch versions of the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro are reportedly on their way. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus chips, they will still be premium, metal-clad devices, it is claimed.

Microsoft is reportedly just a few months away from delivering us smaller, cheaper Surface devices, in the form of a new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. They should offer consumers improved portability – perfect for those who travel frequently.

That’s according to sources who spoke to our sister publication Windows Central, with the report going on to say screen sizes for these smaller devices is expected to be between 11 and 12 inches.

We’ve also got insight on what will potentially power the new Microsoft hardware, with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Plus SoCs being touted. This chipset is already found in the entry-level Surface Pro 11 (which has a 13-inch display), while the more powerful model packs the Snapdragon X Elite.

It may not be the top-tier chipset, but the Snapdragon X Plus can still deliver strong performance and battery life and, along with the smaller screens, will help limit costs.

Eyeing up the iPad Pro

The report also mentions the new, smaller Surface Pro is being lined up to go head-to-head with the 11-inch iPad Pro (which starts at $999 / £999), putting it firmly in the portable productivity category.

And the writing could be on the wall for the Surface Laptop Go, as the new, smaller Surface Laptop looks to be the natural successor with its backlit keyboard and higher resolution touchscreen.

While these devices are set to be cheaper than their big-screened siblings, the sources were keen to stress that these will still be premium offerings with metal frames. So don’t expect bargain price tags to be attached here – we’re likely looking at around $800-$900 (likely £800-£900 for those in the UK).

Release dates for the new Surface hardware is currently being pegged for April / May. Though we may not have to wait long to find out more, as Microsoft has already confirmed a Surface event for 30 January in New York City.

Whether these smaller Surface devices will break cover here remains to be seen as the event is being billed as "a major announcement from Surface for Business".