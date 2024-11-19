Microsoft's 5-star Surface Pro is now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon

There's no doubt if you're talking about the best laptops, the Microsoft Surface Pro is likely to come up in conversation – and the 11th iteration of the device, new for 2024, sets new standards in style and power. Even better news: it's heavily discounted in honour of the best Black Friday deals at Amazon, so it's even better value than before.

Check out the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 deal on Amazon

This is a laptop you can pick up in a variety of configurations, but the one we're looking at here is an Amazon exclusive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor: it's down from £1,449 to just £1,049, so the price has dropped by more than a quarter. We've checked up using CamelCamelCamel, and this is the first discount we've seen on this particular model.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11: was £1,499 now £1,049 at Amazon Microsoft has certainly packed a lot of power into this lightweight frame, with the Snapdragon X Elite processor accompanied by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The bright 13-inch OLED screen is pretty special too.

You're certainly not going to be disappointed when you get this Microsoft Surface Pro 11 up and running. The Snapdragon X Elite processor on the inside ensures plenty of power while still being kind on battery life, and 16GB of RAM means you've got enough here to cope with all but the most demanding of computing tasks.

Like all of the Surface Pros that came before it, the 11th-gen model works just as well as a tablet as it does as a laptop. Microsoft provides a host of official accessories for it too – a keyboard cover, a mouse, a stylus, and more – so you can kit out this device accordingly, depending on how you're going to be using it.

This is officially a Copilot+ PC, which means the latest and greatest Microsoft AI is available on board. Whether you need help composing emails or generating graphics, you can rely on the AI to deliver – and it's always available with the push of a button or a couple of taps on the fantastic 13-inch OLED touchscreen display.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review, where the product netted 5-stars, we described it as "a tour de force in the Windows laptop space", offering impressive performance and battery life, as well as a display that really catches the eye. With a reduction of £450 now applied, it's well worth considering for your next laptop... if you add an additional keyboard, anyway, as it doesn't come with one included!