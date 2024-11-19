Microsoft's 5-star Surface Pro is now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon

There's no doubt if you're talking about the best laptops, the Microsoft Surface Pro is likely to come up in conversation – and the 11th iteration of the device, new for 2024, sets new standards in style and power. Even better news: it's heavily discounted in honour of the best Black Friday deals at Amazon, so it's even better value than before.
Check out the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 deal on Amazon
This is a laptop you can pick up in a variety of configurations, but the one we're looking at here is an Amazon exclusive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor: it's down from £1,449 to just £1,049, so the price has dropped by more than a quarter. We've checked up using CamelCamelCamel, and this is the first discount we've seen on this particular model.
Microsoft has certainly packed a lot of power into this lightweight frame, with the Snapdragon X Elite processor accompanied by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The bright 13-inch OLED screen is pretty special too.
You're certainly not going to be disappointed when you get this Microsoft Surface Pro 11 up and running. The Snapdragon X Elite processor on the inside ensures plenty of power while still being kind on battery life, and 16GB of RAM means you've got enough here to cope with all but the most demanding of computing tasks.
Like all of the Surface Pros that came before it, the 11th-gen model works just as well as a tablet as it does as a laptop. Microsoft provides a host of official accessories for it too – a keyboard cover, a mouse, a stylus, and more – so you can kit out this device accordingly, depending on how you're going to be using it.
This is officially a Copilot+ PC, which means the latest and greatest Microsoft AI is available on board. Whether you need help composing emails or generating graphics, you can rely on the AI to deliver – and it's always available with the push of a button or a couple of taps on the fantastic 13-inch OLED touchscreen display.
In our Microsoft Surface Pro 11 review, where the product netted 5-stars, we described it as "a tour de force in the Windows laptop space", offering impressive performance and battery life, as well as a display that really catches the eye. With a reduction of £450 now applied, it's well worth considering for your next laptop... if you add an additional keyboard, anyway, as it doesn't come with one included!
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Dave has over 20 years' experience in the tech journalism industry, covering hardware and software across mobile, computing, smart home, home entertainment, wearables, gaming and the web – you can find his writing online, in print, and even in the occasional scientific paper, across major tech titles like T3, TechRadar, Gizmodo and Wired. Outside of work, he enjoys long walks in the countryside, skiing down mountains, watching football matches (as long as his team is winning) and keeping up with the latest movies.
-
-
Massive Samsung Galaxy upgrade could come from this new camera system
Samsung has developed a new smartphone zoom system that packs its periscope into a much smaller space
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
I've tested the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro – still the top gaming phone, now with a cooler case!
Still the standout performer, with a host of added goodies
By Sam Cross Published
-
When is the Nintendo Black Friday sale?
Nintendo's already slashed prices, so don't miss them
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huge 75in Sony TV is now cheaper than ever in Amazon's Black Friday sale
You can now get a top-quality TV for less, with 100s of dollars off this set
By David Nield Published
-
When will the PlayStation Black Friday sale start?
Xbox has already kicked off its games sale, so when will the PlayStation Store follow?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This massive 75-inch Roku TV is under $380 for Black Friday – a mind-blowing deal
Grab this huge 4K HDR TV in the Black Friday sales before it's gone
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Apple Watch for just £99 is the craziest Black Friday deal I've seen yet
It may be older, but it's no slouch!
By Sam Cross Published
-
LG's iconic TV suitcase is $400 off in the Black Friday sale
the 27-inch LG StanbyMe Go Portable is a TV you can take anywhere and Amazon has taken 33% off the price
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Improve your Wi-Fi with 5-star Netgear kit – now cheaper than ever
This is one of the most powerful home Wi-Fi setups you can have – and it has hit a new low price on Amazon
By Mike Lowe Published
-
I'm desperate to upgrade my action camera – and this DJI model at its lowest ever price is too good to miss!
If you're looking for an on-the-go camera companion, this is a killer deal
By Sam Cross Published