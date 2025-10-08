I just found the biggest gaming laptop deal in Amazon's sale – but it won't last

There are a few rules in life, but I'm going to skip past them all and just hit up the most relevant one here: gaming laptops are always more expensive than you think. If you want the latest specs, the biggest display and the best performance, you're simply going to have to fork out plenty of cash.

Thanks to Amazon's ongoing (nearly over) Prime Big Deal Days sale, though, one of the most powerful machines I've ever tested is the subject of a simply massive discount, making it almost certainly the chunkiest laptop deal of the whole sale, both in terms of savings and screen size.

The Stealth A18 AI+ is a beast of a laptop, closely related to the version I reviewed earlier this year, and it hides a super-powerful GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU for the sort of graphical capabilities that will make mincemeat of even graphically demanding games (and I should know – I played Oblivion Remastered on it for hours).

It's not just the GPU propping things up, though, and the real explanation for the laptop's super-high starting price comes in its wider specs. You get 32GB of GDDR7 RAM, for instance, alongside a 2TB SSD for storage; the processor underpinning everything, meanwhile, is the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 – a total powerhouse.

That huge 18-inch display, meanwhile, can reach up to 240Hz for sky-high framerates, and has a native QHD+ resolution (meaning 2560x1600) for super-sharp textures and resolve. It's a really complete package, and you can get a staggering £950 off it until stock runs out or Amazon's sale ends (at midnight tonight, 8 October). This could be your opportunity to score a huge saving!