Acer's new laptop upgrades offer something for everyone

If you're looking for one of the best laptops then Acer just revealed a bumper selection of options that offers something for everyone – whether you want the latest Intel or AMD power, or Qualcomm's groundbreaking new rival.

Heading up the CoPilot+ line-up – which is the name given to AI-capable PCs powered by Qualcomm's Elite X (you can read about why that chip is important here) – is the new Acer Swift Go 14 AI. Leveraging the brilliant battery life capabilities of that Qualcomm hardware, this portable laptop is among the first to deliver the latest 8-core processor.

On the AMD and Intel side, there's the all-new Acer Swift 14 AI, which features either the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 series or Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processor – each of which is also designed with artificial intelligence at the forefront. It marries this powerful core with a 14-inch OLED display in a thin-and-light body.

Stepping up the size scale, there's also an Acer Swift 16 AI, which is available in Intel-only form, leveraging the Series 2 – but paired with a 16-inch OLED panel and crisp 3K resolution. It promises a premium aluminium-chassis design and ultra-slim form-factor to rival the best MacBooks.

On the gaming side, the Acer Nitro V 14 and larger-scale Acer Nitro V 16 come equipped with the Intel Core 14th Gen processors and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU – delivering a big clout of power in a distinctive pearly white chassis to help them stand apart from their best gaming laptop competitors.

Acer was also at the IFA consumer show in Berlin, Germany, to deliver its global press conference. That revealed a bumper output of products, including: a gaming laptop concept with detachable trackpad controller called DualPlay; a new 12.6-inch tablet coming in 2025; and a brand new handheld gaming PC, the Nitro Blaze 7.