Acer's new laptop upgrades offer something for everyone

If you're looking for one of the best laptops then Acer just revealed a bumper selection of options that offers something for everyone – whether you want the latest Intel or AMD power, or Qualcomm's groundbreaking new rival.
Heading up the CoPilot+ line-up – which is the name given to AI-capable PCs powered by Qualcomm's Elite X (you can read about why that chip is important here) – is the new Acer Swift Go 14 AI. Leveraging the brilliant battery life capabilities of that Qualcomm hardware, this portable laptop is among the first to deliver the latest 8-core processor.
On the AMD and Intel side, there's the all-new Acer Swift 14 AI, which features either the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 series or Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processor – each of which is also designed with artificial intelligence at the forefront. It marries this powerful core with a 14-inch OLED display in a thin-and-light body.
Stepping up the size scale, there's also an Acer Swift 16 AI, which is available in Intel-only form, leveraging the Series 2 – but paired with a 16-inch OLED panel and crisp 3K resolution. It promises a premium aluminium-chassis design and ultra-slim form-factor to rival the best MacBooks.
On the gaming side, the Acer Nitro V 14 and larger-scale Acer Nitro V 16 come equipped with the Intel Core 14th Gen processors and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU – delivering a big clout of power in a distinctive pearly white chassis to help them stand apart from their best gaming laptop competitors.
Acer was also at the IFA consumer show in Berlin, Germany, to deliver its global press conference. That revealed a bumper output of products, including: a gaming laptop concept with detachable trackpad controller called DualPlay; a new 12.6-inch tablet coming in 2025; and a brand new handheld gaming PC, the Nitro Blaze 7.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
There's a Nintendo Switch-style PC gaming handheld in town – I want one already
Acer’s Nitro Blaze 7 is the company’s first handheld gaming PC
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Apple iPad too pricey? This Android alternative could save you some cash
Acer’s Iconia X12 tablet delivers a 12.6-inch 2.5K AMOLED display and won’t cost you iPad Pro prices
By Mike Lowe Published