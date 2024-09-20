One of next summer's most exciting sci-fi blockbusters has been shot on an iPhone

Quick Summary
Danny Boyle's upcoming 28 Years Later has reportedly been shot almost entirely on iPhone 15 Pro handsets.
The film is aiming for an authentic look, although there's still plenty of kit strapped to the phone.
It's been revealed that director Danny Boyle's hotly-anticipated thriller 28 Years Later, the latest in his ongoing series of zombie flicks, has been shot almost entirely on iPhone cameras.
The shoot used iPhone 15 Pro Max phones as its principal cameras, apparently, aiming to preserve a look and feel that will ground viewers with the sort of footage and video that they're used to seeing through their own lenses (albeit with a lot more violence and undeath).
As Wired points out, this is far from the first time that a movie has been shot on iPhone, but it'll certainly be the most high-budget example yet, with a rumoured budget of $75 million. Other examples like Sean Baker's Tangerine were made on a shoestring, to contextualise their choice of camera.
It's also worth pointing out that Boyle and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle have form on this front – the original 28 Days Later was shot on $4,000 Canon XL-1 cameras that similarly aimed to have a much grittier and more realistic look than normal studio equivalents. Still, even that sort of enthusiast-grade camera pales in comparison to the ubiquity of iPhones nowadays.
Adding to this, photos of the film's shoots while they were happening this year showed the iPhone 15 Pro Max models hooked up to complex rigs, with a bunch of extra tech added to them, including visibly premium and large lenses.
So, it's not quite going to be the case that you could get your phone out of your pocket and film stuff to the exact same quality as what you'll see when 28 Years Later arrives next year.
Finally, there will also apparently be one other type of innovative camerawork in 28 Years Later – action cameras strapped to literal farm animals. Quite how that'll play out in the final edit will be fascinating to see, as will the overall video presentation given this iPhone revelation.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
Hoover HG4 Hydro Pro robot vacuum review: late to the party but still great
If you’re looking for a compact robot vacuum that can also mop and self-empty, this could be the model for you
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Netflix's top 3 movies as scored on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB – should you watch?
Uglies, Plane and Back To Black ratings revealed – is Netflix's current top 3 chart worth your time to watch?
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Apple finally opens up to third-party app stores, but only if you win the postcode lottery
iPads are getting a more open ecosystem in Europe
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple's iOS 18 is available now – here's why you should update your iPhone today
This free update for your iPhone brings a ton of new features even to older iPhone models
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Your iPhone or iPad might lose Netflix soon – here's why
Netflix is dropping some support
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: all four models compared – should you pre-order today?
How do the 2024 iPhone upgrades compare to what was launched last year's iPhone 15 models?
By David Nield Published
-
Apple Intelligence rollout to begin soon – here's when your iPhone will get it
Apple has announced different stages for its AI system rollout, here's when it's coming to your region
By Rik Henderson Published
-
iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max – bigger, more powerful and smarter
Apple's latest Pro models are upgraded in just about every area
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets a sleek new black finish
No Watch Ultra 3 this year, but here's the next best thing
By Rik Henderson Published
-
5 reasons you should choose Vodafone when you buy your next smartphone
With a new iPhone on its way, there’s only one network you should opt for
By T3.com Published