Killer iPhone Air deal saves you over £100 with FREE 24 month data plan

In recent years, Apple has sought to shake up the formula it uses in its iPhone range. Most notably, that includes the launch of the iPhone Air, which arrived last year to bring a sleeker silhouette to the collection.

While its initial reception was decidedly mixed, there's no denying that it's the best looking handset the brand has to offer. And right now, you can pick one up on an absolutely killer deal, with over £100 off and a FREE 24 month data plan thrown in!

Okay, so that's not exactly how it's billed online, but the premise is much the same. The good folks over at Mobiles.co.uk have an offer which costs just £159 upfront, with a £29.99 monthly fee thereafter.

Even factoring in the usual price hikes in April, the deals works out to a total cost of just £893.76, as can be seen on the site. That's frankly remarkable, as the same model retails for £999 on the Apple store.

What's more, when you buy from Mobiles.co.uk, you're also getting a data plan. That's offered by ID Mobile, which I can personally vouch for having used their services for the last decade.

That plan snags you 10GB of data, and offers the usual suite of benefits offered by the brand. You'll enjoy 99% coverage in the UK, roaming in 50 destinations included, and data rollover which gives you a boost if you haven't used some of your data in the previous month.

The offer includes the 256GB version of the iPhone Air handset, which is available in four different colours. All in all, this seems like a stellar deal for a handset which exists at the cutting edge of what Apple has to offer. If you're thinking of upgrading your phone anytime soon, this is a great option.