Sony's best headphones and earbuds now come in a gorgeous new colour

Quick Summary Sony has announced a new colour option of its excellent WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones and WF-1000XM5 earbuds. The new colour option is available now for the over-ears and will ship early October for the earbuds.

There have been a number of over-ear headphone launches this year, with some brands entering the market for the first time – Sonos and Dyson we are looking at you – while others have been expanding their current ranges with fancy new colour options.

It was only last week that Apple released new colours of its superb AirPods Max (and switched the Lightning connector to USB-C), and Bowers & Wilkins also added new finishes for its Px7 S2e and Px8 headphones this week too. That's not the end of the colour bursts though because now Sony is also at it.

The excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones and the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds both come in a new colour option of Smoky Pink and it is gorgeous. The kind of dusky pink we can see Farrow & Ball launching as a new paint colour.

Everything else about the Sony WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5 headphones are the same as when these models launched in terms of features and design, which means you get some of the best over-ear and earbuds around, but with a fresh look. Neither are cheap, but they are cheaper than the prices they originally launched at and when we say they are some of the best around, we really do mean that.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 currently sit at the top of our best earbuds round up, offering excellent sound, a brilliant build quality and tremendous noise cancellation. The Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears meanwhile, offer Sony's best noise-cancelling, expansive audio and great controls. They don't fold and they have competition from the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, sure, but the Bose headphones don't come in Smoky Pink.

Alongside Sony's new Smoky Pink colour, both these headphones still come in Black and Platinum Silver in the case of the WF-1000XM5, and Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue in the case of the WH-1000XM5.

The Smoky Pink colour is available now for the WH-1000XM5, costing £299.99. It will ship from 2 October for the WF-1000XM5 and cost £219.99.