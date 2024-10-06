Sonos' 5-star headphones drop to new price low – and it's not an Amazon deal!

I was updating the best headphones guide this very week – and it reminded me of just how good Sonos' first-ever headphones, the Sonos Ace, are when it comes to comfort factor.
Sure, there've been issues with the Sonos app, but I scored these headphones the full 5-star treatment at review because they're uber-comfortable, last for ages, and with a little tweaking the sound is solid too.
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2's biggest deals kicking off (officially Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days, but who says that?) – that showcase runs Tuesday 8 to Wednesday 9 October – I've also spotted the Sonos Ace at a new price low. But, interestingly, not on Amazon!
Sonos Ace headphones: was £449, now £349 at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision
The most comfortable headphones I've tested, if you want hours of at-home listening then Sonos' first-ever over-ears release is a revelation. The active noise-cancelling ANC is decent too, as is the sound if you give the EQ a little tweak in the app. Bose might have the upper hand with ANC, but ignoring Sonos' current app debacle, these are 5-star headphones not to be overlooked – especially at this current low price.
I always quite enjoy the anti-Amazon angle when it comes to the best deals. There's no catch for this promotional price, save for the fact you have to sign-up (for free!) to Sevenoaks Sounds & Visions 'Rewards' club. Shipping is free and there's no monthly/annual charge like with Amazon Prime. So it's a good deal.
If you've been pondering buying these Sonos headphones then now is as good a time as any – although, I must point out, that during Amazon Prime Day (as in the proper one) back in July of this year, Amazon did put out an even better time-limited one-day promo.
I'll be keeping my eyes open as to whether an even more super Sonos Ace headphones deal resurfaces, but right now the best deal for these best noise-cancelling headphones isn't actually on Amazon at all. Happy shopping...
