Sonos Ace headphones have a today-only secret Amazon discount code – so act fast!

If you're reading this on Wednesday 17 July 2024 and you also happen to be an Amazon Prime member and you're in the business of wanting to buy some brand new Sonos Ace headphones then, let me tell you: you're in luck!

Check out the Sonos Ace deal here

That's because for today – and today only! – there's a secret Amazon discount code worth £25 off Sonos' new headphones. That's in addition to the £5 discount the retailer has also provided during the best Prime Day deals period, making the total a tasty £30 discount.

Sonos Ace: was £349.99, now £319.99 on Amazon Go to Amazon's Sonos Ace page, via the link above or button below, and once signed into your Prime account you'll see a little checkbox next to the product price. Tick this (it's one use per customer) and it'll say "£25 voucher applied to one item per order at checkout". Simply head to checkout and you'll see the price will now be £319.99 – but only if you pay before 23:59 today, 17 July 2024, in the UK.

As I said when reviewing the Sonos Ace: these headphones deliver comfort "that crushes the competition". And, believe me, I test a lot of the best headphones as part of my job here at T3. Over-ears are my specialism, while the best earbuds I curate with expert voices separately.

One of the points of contention with Sonos' first-ever headphones was the initial asking price – as it's pretty high. While £30 off doesn't make these cheap headphones, it does make them that much more worthwhile to buy. For me the comfort alone (these are my day-to-day over-ears now) makes them well worth it.

If you happen to own a Sonos Arc soundbar then you can use the Sonos Ace in conjunction with that, too, delivering cinema-like three-dimensional audio directly to your ears – without disturbing those around you. It's a fun feature, but personally I find the headphones' overall quality the reason to buy. So get to it shoppers, as time is ticking away!