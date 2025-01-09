Shokz OpenFit 2 get an audio upgrade and much better battery life

Quick Summary
Shokz's OpenFit 2 earbuds come with a whole host of generational improvements.
They include improved comfort and water resistance, much longer battery life and more audio drivers for better sound quality.
Shokz has just updated its popular OpenFit headphones to give them a major battery boost and improved audio.
When we reviewed the original Shokz OpenFit we said that they were "shockingly good headphones for running" with a comfortable fit, decent sound quality and IP54 water resistance. We even suggested they might be a better fit for runners than bone conduction headphones, which don't sound as good.
But, while Shokz is keeping the price the same for the version 2 headphones, there are some very welcome upgrades. The current model got four out of five stars from us, and the upgrades for the Shokz OpenFit 2 buds could well justify an extra star.
Shokz OpenFit 2: key features and pricing
The upgrades here are significant. Bluetooth is now version 5.4 and the number of drivers has doubled, with each ear now getting separate woofers and tweeters rather than a single do-it-all driver. There's an improved version of the bass algorithm that compensates for the open design, too.
Shokz says there's less audio leakage from the new headphones, and while the basic design hasn't changed, the eartips now come in a softer silicone. Water resistance has been improved, and the OpenFit 2 in-ears are now rated IP55.
The other big change here is the use of physical controls rather than touch ones, which means that using these headphones is going to be a lot less fiddly.
Battery life is also much better. The new version delivers a promised 11 hours – four more than before – rising to a total of 48 hours via the charging case.
The bad news is that UK pricing and availability hasn't been announced yet. The Shokz OpenFit 2 are available now in the US for $179.95. We'd expect pound-for-dollar conversion for the UK, as the UK price of the first-gen OpenFit headphones is currently £179. We'd expect final pricing to be $179.95 / £179 / AU$289, therefore.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
