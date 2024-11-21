I use Bose's 5-star headphones every time I fly – their price just plummeted

If, like me, you travel frequently – whether for work, pleasure, or both – and find yourself up in the sky a lot, then you'll want a pair of the best headphones for travel, which, by virtue of being exactly that, are also the best active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones.
Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are exactly that: elegant over-ear cans that are lightweight, comfortable, and provide the best ANC money can buy right now. They've also just price-plummeted – hopefully the only thing falling out of the sky – to their lowest-ever, thanks to one of the best Black Friday deals to date.
With a folding design, included carry case, 18 hours of battery, and active noise-cancelling that's more powerful than the competition, the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are, indeed, the ultimate headphones for travellers.
At the T3 Awards 2024, these over-ears nabbed the Best Travel Headphones award, a worthy winner from the many in the line-up – and reflective of my 5-star review of the product, which was published earlier this year.
Since reviewing them, I've been on many planes, with the trusty Bose always around my neck. Or, more often than not, over my ears. They're great at blocking out that unwanted hiss, deterring fellow passengers from wanting a chat when you've got to work, and delivering your favourite tunes in fine form.
That's one aspect not to be underestimated: while the QuietComfort Ultra are comfortable, portable, rugged and great with ANC, they also sound really weighty too. The bass delivery is on point, the app control allows for tinkering of EQ, and whatever you like to listen to it'll be a joy.
There's even spatial audio, with the app offering various levels of enhancement to three-dimensional processing, for an even more immersive experience. If you're not a fan then it can be switched off, but I find the effect compelling much of the time. Yet another reason to consider the Bose as your next major headphones purchase – I couldn't travel without mine!
Don't want to buy from Amazon? Bose's official store is offering the headphones for the very same asking price. Whichever you choose, it's the lowest ever – as I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel. The previous best was £329.99, so this is one great deal.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.