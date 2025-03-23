High-end Beats noise-cancelling headphones drop to a temptingly low price ahead of Amazon Spring Sale

The Amazon Spring Sale is yet to begin officially, but seriously tantalising deals already started rolling in. As expected, the early offers are tech-heavy; case in point, Beats' top-tier noise-cancelling cans are down to just under £200, which isn't the cheapest they've ever been, but still – a brilliant offer!

One of my all-time favourite headphones, the Beats Studio Pro, is a portable wonder that packs similar features to the Apple AirPods Max but at a much lower price point. With this offer, though, it's downright unmissable and puts these otherwise high-end cans in the mid-range category.

I appreciate that's probably the most contested category, but the Beats Studio Pro is more than capable of competing with the best noise-cancelling headphones. If you're looking for something different, the Beats Fit Pro is also on offer, selling for only £134.99 at the moment, down from £219.99.

Beats Studio Pro: was £349.99 now £199 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro are premium noise-cancelling headphones with booming sound, plush comfort, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They support Spatial Audio, USB‑C lossless audio, and seamless switching between Apple and Android devices. Perfect for music lovers who want style, substance, and serious sound on the go.

The Beats Studio Pro are the brand's flagship over-ear headphones designed to deliver powerful sound, premium comfort, and cross-platform smarts. Featuring custom 40mm drivers and fully adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), they deliver an immersive listening experience with deep bass, balanced mids, and crisp highs. You also get Transparency mode, which lets in ambient sound when you need to stay aware of your surroundings.

A standout feature is the support for Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking – great for movies and compatible tracks on Apple Music. Thanks to USB-C lossless audio, you can also enjoy high-fidelity wired listening with zero compression, perfect for audiophiles. For versatility, the headphones offer three distinct listening profiles when connected via USB‑C: Beats Signature, Entertainment, and Conversation.

Battery life is strong, with up to 40 hours of playback (or 24 hours with ANC or Transparency on), and Fast Fuel gives you 4 hours of use from just a 10-minute charge. The Beats Studio Pro work seamlessly with both Apple and Android ecosystems, supporting one-touch pairing, Find My/Find My Device tracking, and hands-free voice assistant support.