Campfire's new premium buds put Nine Inch Nails into your ears

Quick Summary Campfire Audio have teamed up with Nine Inch Nails' Alessandro Cortini to develop their new Clara in-ear monitors. The cutting edge wired earbuds are available now for £1,999 / $1,999 / AU$4,299.

It's shaping up to be a good week for audiophile fans of Nine Inch Nails. The industrial rockers are about to announce a new tour, and their multi-instrumentalist, Alessandro Cortini, has teamed with audio experts Campfire to create a signature set of cutting-edge in-ear monitors.

The new IEMs are called Clara and were developed in close collaboration between Cortini and Campfire's founder and lead acoustic engineer Ken Ball. They've now been released after an entire year of tuning and tweaking.

Cortini is a long-time fan of Campfire's in-ears and says that he hopes the Clara model "brings you joy".

The musician is quoted at saying: "Clara injects emotion into accuracy, allowing audiophiles to enjoy both a precise and engaging sonic portrayal and musicians to amplify their creativity through the vibrant and physical emotional transfer that it provides."

That's a pretty glowing endorsement.

Campfire Clara IEMs: key features, price and availability

The Campfire Audio Clara IEMs are hybrids. They feature the latest version of the brand's dual-magnet dynamic driver, a dual-diaphragm balanced armature driver to take care of the mids, and Campfire's dual "super-tweeters" for the highs.

They also feature the brand's proprietary Tuned Acoustic Expansion Chamber, which is designed to deliver optimal audio imaging. The acrylic shell is transparent with navy accents.

The frequency response is 5Hz to 20kHz with an SPL of 94dB @ 1kHz: 9.95 mVrms and total harmonic distortion of less than 0.3%.

In addition to the IEMs themselves, the package includes Time Stream Duet cables with 3.5mm and 4.4mm connectors, a Pilot Portable DAC dongle, a touring case, assorted ear tips and various cleaning and protective accessories.

The Campfire Clara earbuds are on sale now with an RRP of £1,999 / $1,999 / AU$4,299. Nine Inch Nails are expected to announce their new tour dates this month.