Bowers & Wilkins' best headphones suddenly drop to lowest-ever price

When it comes to buying a pair of the best headphones – and really, this pick is best-of-best in the luxury segment – the best Black Friday sales typically bring ideal opportunities to save you some money. Amazon's best Black Friday deals, in particular, are coming up with some gems.

I've already highlighted a Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e deal that's a great option, but now B&W's top-tier headphones, the Px8, have also dropped to their lowest-ever price. That could be a signifier that 2025 will see a refresh of the range, but it's a darn good opportunity to get hold of the brand's best-of-best cans.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8: was £599 now £399 at Amazon You can see and feel why the PX8 are the highest-end Bowers & Wilkins headphones from the moment you open the box. The high-end materials and high-end audio output are second to none – and now the price is lower than ever before too.

As said in T3's Px8 review: "Bowers & Wilkins has made a sufficient sonic upgrade with the Px8 to make the price difference between it and the PX7 S2 seem entirely reasonable," and concluding that these "are exceptional headphones in every regard".

The Px8 represent a marvellous ensemble of sound quality, luxurious build and sublime comfort. However, the active noise-cancellation (ANC) is easily beaten by other headphones – but if pure sound quality is what you're after then these over-ears easily face up to the best Sony or Bose options out there.

So if you're seeking the best noise-cancelling headphones and want a pair that really block out the outside world as if you're stuck in a vacuum tube, these might not be the perfect choice for you – check out the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones deal instead.

But if you want to bag some award-winning headphones – the Px8 netted the T3 Awards Best Headphones gong in 2023 – then the Bowers option is an exceptional choice. It's a really big price drop, too, as verified by the third-party tracking site CamelCamelCamel – which shows it was £200 pricier only a month prior.