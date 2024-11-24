Bose's 5-star earbuds just dropped to lowest price ever – they're our award-winning in-ear choice for 2024

The deals are coming thick and fast this year – especially on products that won in the T3 Awards 2024. That means you can pick up many of the year's hottest items at a reduced price in the best Black Friday deals out there. And if you're looking for the best earbuds then I have a pair that demand your attention.

See the Bose QC Ultra Earbuds deal on Amazon

In addition to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones going on offer, if you're looking for in-ears instead then you'll be pleased to hear that the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are also on sale – and actually much more affordable than their over-ear cousins.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299.95 now £198 at Amazon If you want in-ears that offer the best active noise-cancelling, whilst also offering sublime sound, then high-end earbuds don't come better than Bose's best-of-best. Versatile, long-lasting and truly hard to fault – and even more so at this price!

While I review the best headphones here at T3, I leave the in-ears to my esteemed colleagues – and our Senior Staff Writer in Tech absolutely adores these in-ears. He hands-down voted them above any competitor when it came to our awards – part of the reason for them netting the Best Earbuds gong – and highly praised them in his 5-star review.

"ANC earbuds don't get better than this," reads the title. And it's true: the active noise-cancelling (that's the ANC acronym, just in case you were wondering) in Bose's products is so mightily impressive that I'd call it out above any other as being the best you can get – if you like to drown out the world's surrounding sounds anyway.

That makes the QC Ultra Earbuds great for travel, for working out, for dialling out when in a busy office, or just for whenever you need them. And you'll want to use them, as they're among the best-sounding earbuds too – earning their 'Ultra' name.

Don't want to buy the Bose Amazon? Bose's official store is offering the headphones for almost exactly the same asking price. Amazon is therefore the lowest-ever price – as I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel – with the previous best being £219.99. So this is one great deal.