The best DJI action camera falls to its lowest ever price just in time for Black Friday

DJI's action cameras have gained a lot of reputation over the years, thanks to their impeccable build quality, good shake reduction tech and excellent sensor technology. The brand's current best action camera, the Osmo Action 5 Pro, is currently the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon, selling for only £255.

In case you don't want to do the math, that's £65 off for you. The action cam sold for £275 about a month ago, and it was £285 in August, so £255 is really the best price I've ever seen. And you get a lot of action camera for the price!

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is built for creators who want premium video quality in a compact, durable body. It’s powered by a large 1/1.3-inch sensor that captures detailed footage with excellent dynamic range, giving you crisp results in bright sunlight and impressively clean performance in low light. It shoots up to 4K at 120fps for smooth slow-motion, with additional high-frame-rate modes available for ultra-fast action.

Dual OLED touchscreens make it easy to vlog, frame shots, and adjust settings, even in harsh outdoor lighting. DJI’s stabilisation system remains one of the best in the business, with advanced horizon-levelling ensuring your footage stays smooth and level, even during chaotic movement. The Action 5 Pro also packs robust subject-tracking and fast autofocus to help keep the action sharp.

It includes around 64GB of built-in storage plus a microSD slot, meaning you can start shooting immediately. Battery life is solid thanks to its high-capacity removable cell, and the camera is waterproof down to 20 metres without an external housing. It’s also designed to withstand cold temperatures, making it a reliable choice for winter sports and underwater adventures.