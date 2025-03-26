Insta360's most powerful action cam just became way more affordable in this unmissable Amazon deal
Get 360-degree, 8K video, epic battery life and AI editing - all now with £70 off
If you’ve had your eye on Insta360’s latest flagship cam, now’s your chance to snap it up for less while you can.
The Insta360 X4 action cam, one of the most advanced consumer 360-degree cameras ever made, has had its RRP slashed in Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale – and it’s a pretty tempting offer.
Right now, the X4 is down to £425.99 (was £499.99) - that’s a rare saving of £74 on what is arguably the most future-proof action cam around.
This isn’t the first time the Insta360 X4 has dropped in price, but it’s still one of the best deals we’ve seen yet. For under £430, you’re getting a futureproof action cam with jaw-dropping 8K 360-degree video, buttery-smooth stabilisation, a huge 135-minute battery life and AI-powered editing that makes even your casual footage look pro. A great deal on a seriously capable bit of kit.
Whether you're into vlogging, cycling, diving or just want to up the ante on your travel content, this camera delivers. It captures sharp, steady footage in practically any conditions, thanks to FlowState Stabilisation and 360º Horizon Lock features.
When reviewing the Insta360 X4, we thought the new model was "a monster of an action camera" – and that was no exaggeration. It takes the already excellent X3 and adds major upgrades across the board: 8K 30fps video, a huge jump in battery life, and a sharper 2.5-inch Gorilla Glass display.
The editing side is sorted, too, as the Insta360’s app handles reframing, edits and effects with the help of AI, meaning you can churn out viral-ready clips with minimal effort.
Now that the X4 is finally discounted, there’s never been a better time to snap it up!
Lee Bell is a freelance journalist & copywriter specialising in technology, health, grooming and how the latest innovations are shaking up the lifestyle space.
