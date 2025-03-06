Dinky GoPro Hero is selling for cheap as chips at Amazon – bargain of the day!

Did you miss out on that cheap GoPro Hero deal on Black Friday, and now you're feeling regretful? No need! The brand's most compact action camera is selling for even less now, for only £174. That's a really affordable price for such a capable content-creation tool.

In my GoPro Hero review, I called it a "budget action camera that gets the job done," and I still stand by that statement. The dinky Hero might not be the best action camera (or the best GoPro, for that matter), but it's the perfect option for budding creators.

Lowest-ever price GoPro HERO (2024): was £199.99 now £174 at Amazon The compact HERO is perfect for beginners and casual users seeking an affordable action camera. It delivers solid 4K video, a durable design, and impressive battery life in a compact package. If you want to capture all your adventures without breaking the bank, it's probably your best option.

The camera has a 1.76-inch rear touch LCD for intuitive controls and focuses on simplicity. While the HERO doesn’t have in-camera stabilisation, it supports HyperSmooth stabilisation via the GoPro Quik app, ensuring smooth footage once videos are processed.

Standout features include voice command support, allowing hands-free operation for taking photos, recording videos, or turning the camera off.

Even though it's not removable, the 1,255mAh battery offers decent runtime, recording 4K footage for up to 75 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C, making it easy to transfer files.

The HERO is a steal at full price, let alone now. At £174, it's half the price of the Insta360 GO 3S, the competitor brand's small 4K-capable camera. Just go and get it!