Dinky GoPro Hero is selling for cheap as chips at Amazon – bargain of the day!
GoPro's most affordable action camera can be yours for £174
Did you miss out on that cheap GoPro Hero deal on Black Friday, and now you're feeling regretful? No need! The brand's most compact action camera is selling for even less now, for only £174. That's a really affordable price for such a capable content-creation tool.
In my GoPro Hero review, I called it a "budget action camera that gets the job done," and I still stand by that statement. The dinky Hero might not be the best action camera (or the best GoPro, for that matter), but it's the perfect option for budding creators.
The compact HERO is perfect for beginners and casual users seeking an affordable action camera. It delivers solid 4K video, a durable design, and impressive battery life in a compact package. If you want to capture all your adventures without breaking the bank, it's probably your best option.
The camera has a 1.76-inch rear touch LCD for intuitive controls and focuses on simplicity. While the HERO doesn’t have in-camera stabilisation, it supports HyperSmooth stabilisation via the GoPro Quik app, ensuring smooth footage once videos are processed.
Standout features include voice command support, allowing hands-free operation for taking photos, recording videos, or turning the camera off.
Even though it's not removable, the 1,255mAh battery offers decent runtime, recording 4K footage for up to 75 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C, making it easy to transfer files.
The HERO is a steal at full price, let alone now. At £174, it's half the price of the Insta360 GO 3S, the competitor brand's small 4K-capable camera. Just go and get it!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 renders show a huge upgrade to the front display
It looks more like the Motorola Razr
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Ray-Ban Meta Glasses inbound, but expected to sell out fast
Ray-Ban's teasing new limited edition smart specs, and they're more limited edition than usual
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Quick! This stunning Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker is $200 off, but it'll be gone tomorrow!
The Beolit 20 is one third off right now
By Sam Cross Published
-
This 77-inch LG OLED TV is suddenly even cheaper than its Black Friday price – but only for a few hours
Save an extra $300 on the already heavily-discounted LG OLED C3, but you need to be quick
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This monster 77-inch Samsung OLED TV is less than half price for Cyber Monday – that's crazy!
You can get $1,700 off the Samsung Class S84D OLED at Best Buy right now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I love this mini retro games console and this big deal makes it the ideal Christmas present
The NeoGeo Mini is a superb buy with £15 off – comes with 40 games and its own screen
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found
The brand's top-selling dinky drone might not be any cheaper for Black Friday, but there are a ton of exciting DJI offers to choose from
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Samsung's latest iPad rival just dropped to its lowest-ever price in great Black Friday deal
You’re running out of time to save money on a new tablet
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
Samsung's 5-star style TV has fallen to a record-low price – it's my dream TV
The Frame doubles up as a piece of artwork when you aren't using it
By Yasmine Crossland Last updated
-
This hidden Atari retro games console deal is the best I've seen – and it's from an unlikely source
The Atari GameStation Pro includes more than 200 classic games
By Rik Henderson Published