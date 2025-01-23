Xbox Game Pass members get one of the year's hottest new shooters for free this month

Quick Summary
Xbox Game Pass subscribers get Sniper Elite: Resistance for free this month, which arrives on the platform on its release date of 30 January 2025.
There's a big selection of other games also being added to Game Pass in January, with some already available today.
There's a bumper bundle of games being added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass this month, including one of the most eagerly-anticipated shooters of the year.
Everyone loves the Sniper Elite series and Rebellion's latest sequel, Sniper Elite: Resistance, is a day one release for Microsoft's subscription services. That means all Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC owners with either an Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription can play it at no extra cost from its 30 January release date.
As with the previous Sniper Elite games, Resistance is set during World War II, but this time puts you in the shoes of a new operative – an agent of the Special Operations Executive, Harry Hawker.
Its story runs parallel to Sniper Elite 5 as Hawker and his contacts in the French Resistance battle a new Nazi threat far from the front lines. You can expect similar third-person stealth and shooting mechanics, plus much-loved features like the X-ray Kill Cam, but there are a bunch of additions new to the series too.
The game will be available to play via Xbox Cloud Gaming from day one too, so you'll be able to continue your progress on a mobile device, or even play on Samsung smart TVs and higher-tier Amazon Fire TV Sticks if you subscribe.
Other games available on Game Pass this month include Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, Flock, Gigantic: Rampage Edition, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Magical Delicacy, Tchia, The Case of the Golden Idol, and Starbound, each of which was added recently.
Action-adventure Eternal Strands is coming on 28 January, as is Orcs Must Die!, while Shady Part of Me joins a day later, and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector will be made available on 31 January.
Microsoft has also announced that Far Cry New Dawn will be added at the start of next month – on 4 February, in fact.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
