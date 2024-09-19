Xbox Game Pass losing huge AAA action game – you only have weeks left to play

Quick Summary Gotham Knights – the action-adventure giving you control over a quartet of Batman sidekicks – will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass from the end of September. There are other games leaving the platform soon too.

Microsoft is adding a new collection of games to both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass over the coming days, with one even available from today. However, as is traditional, it will also be removing some titles from the service, including a massive, largely-underrated action game.

From the end of September, you will no longer be able to play a fairly lengthy selection of games on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming or all of the above. That will include the Pheonix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, which is a shame as that's a personal favourite.

However, arguably the biggest name amongst the casualties is Gotham Knights – Warner Bros' Batman game without Batman.

Allowing you to play Batman sidekicks Robin, Red Hood, Nightwing and Batgirl instead, including with a friend in co-op, you can definitely tell that there's a hint of the Arkham games in its combat and styling. But, this is a full-on action-adventure with RPG elements and is a bit faster flowing.

Sadly, it didn't really set the world alight at launch, so it's presence on Xbox Game Pass has allowed the game to reach a wider audience. It's just a shame that it will soon be removed – for Xbox Series X/S and PC on 30 September 2024 – as it may just become a forgotten title then, and I have a soft spot for it, regardless of its flaws.

Also leaving Game Pass this month is The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season and Season Two, although that's just on PC.

It's also worth checking out Let's Build a Zoo and My Time at Portia if you haven't already – you still have more than a week to enjoy them.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Xbox will also offer all of the games it is taking off the subscription service with a 20% discount on the Xbox Store, should you want to continue with them. And, like some other titles we've seen, you might even see them pop up on Game Pass again in the future.