There's bad news for fans of The Batman, and it's straight from the horse's mouth

Quick Summary
DC Studios' head honcho, James Gunn, has weighed in to dispel rumours of a triple-A game based on The Batman.
The tie-in isn't real, according to him, although that doesn't mean it'll never happen.
The modern world of insiders and leaks means that big accounts on social media can quickly propagate rumours in ways that get a lot of people talking as if they're confirmed.
That was evidenced at the end of last week when X started to run rife with discussion of an apparently planned video game set in the universe of 2022's The Batman movie.
While few details were supplied, most people were assuming this meant a game where you could play as James Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight, perhaps in a similar vein to the beloved trilogy of Arkham games from Rocksteady.
Now though, we know this was nothing more than a rumour, after the CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, surfaced to respond to a question about it on Threads. He wrote, quite straightforwardly: "Sadly there is no truth to this whatsoever."
That's a fairly unequivocal response, as they go, so we really wouldn't go getting your hopes up that Gunn was doing a big misdirect to lay down a smokescreen. Really, if you're interested in another big Batman game, you're going to be putting a lot of hope in that word "sadly", which might indicate that DC is at least open to the idea.
But, after the titanic failure of its hugely expensive recent Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, don't be surprised if those controlling the money at DC are far less keen on major gaming experiments in the next couple of years.
Superman gets knocked down, but then gets back up again
Gunn popped up with another quick reply to dispel a more soundtrack-based issue, too, posting: "There is also no truth to Tubthumping by Chumbawamba being played on the set of Superman (this is a real rumor on Reddit someone just sent me!)"
So, for those who thought they had the inside line on either The Batman getting a game or Superman getting a banger tune, it looks like Gunn's not in the mood to entertain off-target rumours.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
