There's bad news for fans of The Batman, and it's straight from the horse's mouth

Quick Summary DC Studios' head honcho, James Gunn, has weighed in to dispel rumours of a triple-A game based on The Batman. The tie-in isn't real, according to him, although that doesn't mean it'll never happen.

The modern world of insiders and leaks means that big accounts on social media can quickly propagate rumours in ways that get a lot of people talking as if they're confirmed.

That was evidenced at the end of last week when X started to run rife with discussion of an apparently planned video game set in the universe of 2022's The Batman movie.

While few details were supplied, most people were assuming this meant a game where you could play as James Pattinson's take on the Dark Knight, perhaps in a similar vein to the beloved trilogy of Arkham games from Rocksteady.

Now though, we know this was nothing more than a rumour, after the CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn, surfaced to respond to a question about it on Threads. He wrote, quite straightforwardly: "Sadly there is no truth to this whatsoever."

That's a fairly unequivocal response, as they go, so we really wouldn't go getting your hopes up that Gunn was doing a big misdirect to lay down a smokescreen. Really, if you're interested in another big Batman game, you're going to be putting a lot of hope in that word "sadly", which might indicate that DC is at least open to the idea.

But, after the titanic failure of its hugely expensive recent Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, don't be surprised if those controlling the money at DC are far less keen on major gaming experiments in the next couple of years.

Superman gets knocked down, but then gets back up again

Gunn popped up with another quick reply to dispel a more soundtrack-based issue, too, posting: "There is also no truth to Tubthumping by Chumbawamba being played on the set of Superman (this is a real rumor on Reddit someone just sent me!)"

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, for those who thought they had the inside line on either The Batman getting a game or Superman getting a banger tune, it looks like Gunn's not in the mood to entertain off-target rumours.