Steam Deck getting a truly game changing update as GeForce Now is coming

Quick Summary
Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming service is getting a dedicated app for Steam Deck.
It joins Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and 3S, and PICO mixed reality headsets, which will also gain support soon.
Nvidia kicked off CES 2025 as the host of this year's opening keynote, and as well as talk about AI and its new, super-powered graphics card, the company revealed that the GeForce Now cloud gaming service is expanding to new devices.
Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and 3S, and PICO headsets are all due to get native support, allowing gamers to stream their own PC games to each of the devices. But one of the most exciting developments is that Nvidia plans to launch a dedicated app for the Steam Deck too.
That effectively means you'll be able to play games using much higher graphics settings than Valve's handheld can usually handle. And a much larger game base will be available too.
In fact, you'll even be able to play titles in 4K HDR and 60 frames per second when the Steam Deck is connected to a TV.
That all depends on your GeForce Now subscription, of course, as the different tiers offer different graphical prowess. But, if you are a GeForce Now Ultimate member, you'll be able to play many games at their very best – with full ray-tracing support and extreme settings.
GeForce Now Ultimate costs £19.99 / $19.99 per month and that includes access to servers running games using RTX 4080 graphics. You also get the shortest queue times, ensuring you can jump into a game quickly, and up to 8-hours of non-stop play.
GeForce Now Performance also includes RTX gaming, but lacks the likes of DLSS 3 and Nvidia Reflex technologies. You are also limited to 6-hours gaming time. It is half the price of Ultimate, however.
There's a free tier too, but you can only play for an hour at a time. That being said, it could be ideal for a handheld, considering truncated battery life.
To be honest, some Steam Deck users could already access the GeForce Now cloud gaming service on their devices, thanks to a beta installation program, but the dedicated app will make that official. It'll be made available "later this year".
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
