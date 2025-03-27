One of the most underrated sci-fi games of all time will be free on PS5 soon

All PS Plus members are getting a couple of Hollywood big hitters in the April drop

RoboCop Rogue City screen
(Image credit: Nacon)
Rik Henderson's avatar
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

The three games coming to all PS Plus members in April are RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory.

The first two are underrated adaptations of cult movies and also aimed at adults only – only the Digimon game is for younger players.

Sony has announced the free PS Plus games coming to PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4 in April, and they include one of the best sci-fi shooters I've played in the last couple of years.

RoboCop: Rogue City is a criminally underrated game. While set between the two sequels, its theme and style hark back to the original 1987 movie, with star Peter Weller even returning to voice ol' Robo himself.

Most of the action is in first-person, with missions played out in a crazy haze of blood and bullets – much like Paul Verhoeven's first film – but there are adventure and crime-solving elements, and side quests too, making it more than a dumb arcade game.

RoboCop: Rogue City - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube RoboCop: Rogue City - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube
Watch On

I personally had a blast working my way through Rogue City – often literally. And with a standalone expansion on its way later this year, this is an ideal time to rediscover one of the hidden PlayStation gems of 2023.

It'll be available to all PS Plus members, Essential, Extra and Premium, at no extra cost from 1 April – you'd have to be a fool to miss out.

There's just one thing to note – RoboCop: Rogue City is PS5-only, so PlayStation 4 owners with PS Plus won't be able to download it. However, the other two games available in April are both also available on PS4.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre comes in PS5 and PS4 flavours and is a third-person, multiplayer horror game based on the notorious 1974 slasher movie. Players can take on the roles of either victims or the warped family members (including the infamous Leatherface), and there are different gameplay modes with multiple objectives.

The main aim though is to kill or avoid being killed, basically.

The last free game for April is much more family-friendly. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker's Memory is a Japanese RPG and spin-off from the original Cyber Sleuth.

You once again use your own Digimon to battle against others and generally have a great time.

It's also worth remembering that the PS Plus games for March are still available to download for free, but only until 31 March so be quick. That includes Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

