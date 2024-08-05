Lenovo Legion Go could get a much-needed refresh very soon

Quick Summary Lenovo has updated its website in ways that suggest a new Legion Go model is incoming. It's rumoured to be a more affordable option, making the PC gaming handheld more competitive.

The market for PC gaming handhelds has only taken a few years to go from a tiny niche to a source of roaring competition, and Lenovo looks like it's about to fire another salvo.

The Lenovo Legion Go handheld was well-received when it arrived last year, with extremely beefy specs and some fun unique elements (like its detachable controllers, one of which can double as a mouse). We rightly praised its superb screen and specs in our review.

Now, on the back of a few weeks of rumours, it looks like Lenovo has more in store for the Legion Go. Eagle-eyed observers on Reddit have spotted that the company has made a few changes to its website that indicate new models are on the way.

This includes a very telling paragraph on an FAQ page: "The display size of the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming console varies depending on the model. It comes with a 7-inch or 8-inch display, offering a compact yet immersive visual experience for gaming and multimedia content," it now says.

Given that the current Legion Go only comes with one display option, and that display is 8.8 inches, this could mean not just one but two new alternatives arriving soon.

It has been reported before that a Legion Go "Lite" is in the works, lowering the Legion Go's off-putting base price to open it up to a wider market.

If so, this update makes a lot of sense but still leaves some big unknowns. For example, does this mean that the Lite model will have a seven-inch screen, while there will be a larger option that's higher-powered? Or will you be able to choose between different screen sizes regardless of which Legion Go version you opt for?

There are various other tidbits that have been spotted, from an increase in the number of fans in use to a dedicated HDMI port which doesn't exist on the current version.

So, we're surely now only a fairly short time from finding out more from Lenovo itself about this whole situation, although there's no guarantee of a timeline for more revelations.