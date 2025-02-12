How to watch the new PS5 State of Play showcase today – more than 40 minutes of new games

PlayStation will host a new edition of its regular State of Play video presentation today, Wednesday 12 February 2025.

Lasting for more than 40 minutes, it'll give us a great look at upcoming PS5 and PS5 Pro releases planned for release this year and even beyond. You can watch it below.

There's no word yet on what titles might feature, although Sony has confirmed that it will showcase games from "studios around the world".

It's almost certain that there will be an update on Death Stranding 2, while the Ghost of Tsushima sequel, Ghost of Yotei, will also undoubtedly feature.

Here's everything you need to know about the latest PlayStation State of Play.

When is the next PlayStation State of Play presentation?

The next State of Play livestream will take place today, Wednesday 12 February 2025. It will start at 22:00 BST.

Here are the start times for other regions:

US West Coast: 14:00 PST

14:00 PST US East Coast: 17:00 EST

17:00 EST UK: 22:00 GMT

22:00 GMT Central Europe: 23:00 CET

23:00 CET India (New Delhi): 03:30 IST (13 February)

03:30 IST (13 February) China (Beijing): 06:00 CST (13 February)

06:00 CST (13 February) Japan (Tokyo): 07:00 JST (13 February)

07:00 JST (13 February) South Korea (Seoul): 07:00 KST (13 February)

07:00 KST (13 February) Australia (Sydney): 09:00 AEDT (13 February)

How to watch the PlayStation State of Play presentation

You can watch the PlayStation State of Play for February 2025 via the video at the top of this page.

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on PlayStation's own YouTube and Twitch channels.

What to expect

According to Sony, the new State of Play will last for "40+ minutes" and celebrate "a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world".

There is no indication of the exact games that could feature, although it might also include some for the PlayStation VR2 headset and, hopefully, details on some PS5 Pro Enhancements.

Some believe we could see new footage of Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, maybe even get an update on its release window.

But, with more than 40-minutes to fill, there will be plenty of surprises too.

