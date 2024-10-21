Arcade1Up has amazing pre-Black Friday deals on its retro coin-op cabinets and pinball machines

Whether you're a lifelong gamer or a sucker for a spot of retro, owning your own original arcade machine has surely crossed your mind at one point or another. However, they can be massive, expensive and hard to find.
Thankfully, that's where Arcade1Up comes in. It has been recreating classic coin-ops for the last few years, often in a slightly smaller form factor that's more home friendly, and at affordable prices to boot.
And now there's a sale on some of its favourites in both the UK and US – including a digital pinball table or two – so you can start to build your own beachfront arcade without needing to shell out a fortune.
For example, you can get a Mortal Kombat Legacy machine for just £499.99 right now – a saving of 9% on the usual price.
Alternatively, US gamers can get the Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition cabinet for just $399 – down from $499.99.
You can find some of my choices of the other big Arcade1Up bargains below, and head to Amazon UK or Amazon US to see even more.
UK Arcade1Up deals
This is a full-size, officially-licensed Street Fighter cabinet that contains 14 classic games, including three major Street Fighter II variants, plus a whole load of other Capcom favourites.
If Mortal Kombat is more your sort of fighting game, this Legacy Edition unit includes the first three games, plus Ultimate Mortal Kombat, and a host of other classic Midway titles. And yes, Gauntlet is one of them.
If you don't quite have the room, Arcade1Up also makes Partycade Machines that feature a similar-sized screen (17-inch) and full joystick controls, but can be wall-mounted to save space. Also, NBA Jam is a classic and you get three games in one here.
US Arcade1Up deals
This is the US version of the Street Fighter Legacy Edition listed above. It comes with 14 games, including three classic Street Fighter II titles, plus a whole load of other Capcom faves.
For some, the Marvel vs. Capcom games are the best fighters around, and this cabinet includes no less than eight titles in total. That includes three excellent X-Men tie-ins.
This is a digital recreation of one of the best full-sized pinball tables of the last few decades. Instead of the working parts, you play on a 23.8-inch display, but everything else is similar to the original.
How to get the Arcade1Up deals
These deals are all listed on Amazon.co.uk or Amazon.com respectively, but unlike on Prime Day or the Big Deal Days, you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage.
However, you will get better shipping options if you are, plus all the other benefits besides, such as Prime Video membership and free games through Prime Gaming.
You can even sign up for a 30-day trial if you are a new subscriber and cancel at any time afterwards – before the first payment is due.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.