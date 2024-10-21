Arcade1Up has amazing pre-Black Friday deals on its retro coin-op cabinets and pinball machines

Whether you're a lifelong gamer or a sucker for a spot of retro, owning your own original arcade machine has surely crossed your mind at one point or another. However, they can be massive, expensive and hard to find.

Thankfully, that's where Arcade1Up comes in. It has been recreating classic coin-ops for the last few years, often in a slightly smaller form factor that's more home friendly, and at affordable prices to boot.

And now there's a sale on some of its favourites in both the UK and US – including a digital pinball table or two – so you can start to build your own beachfront arcade without needing to shell out a fortune.

For example, you can get a Mortal Kombat Legacy machine for just £499.99 right now – a saving of 9% on the usual price.

Alternatively, US gamers can get the Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition cabinet for just $399 – down from $499.99.

You can find some of my choices of the other big Arcade1Up bargains below, and head to Amazon UK or Amazon US to see even more.

UK Arcade1Up deals

US Arcade1Up deals

How to get the Arcade1Up deals

These deals are all listed on Amazon.co.uk or Amazon.com respectively, but unlike on Prime Day or the Big Deal Days, you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage.

However, you will get better shipping options if you are, plus all the other benefits besides, such as Prime Video membership and free games through Prime Gaming.

You can even sign up for a 30-day trial if you are a new subscriber and cancel at any time afterwards – before the first payment is due.