I went into Atomfall expecting a British Fallout, but got a big surprise

When Atomfall was first announced it was almost universally tagged as a "British Fallout" by those who watched the trailer. I was one of them.

However, the new game from Sniper Elite studio Rebellion is actually quite different. I've been playing it for a week on PS5 and PS5 Pro and can safely say that, while it does have some Fallout vibes, it stands out on its own.

For starters, it's not a role-playing game. There are some RPG elements, such as acquiring new skills, but only in the same sense that an Assassin's Creed is. It is, in fact, an action-adventure with serious survival horror aspects. And it's bloody creepy at times, to boot.

That's not least down to the theme. Set in an alternative Britain of the 1960s, Atomfall invokes the spirit of the Hammer horror movies of the time period. There's something quaint about its villages and green and pleasant lands, while also dark and sinister about those who dwell in them.

The plot is actually based on the UK's real-life Windscale nuclear power plant disaster of the late 50s, albeit with a sci-fi twist, of course, And you play an unwitting participant who wakes up in the region's quarantine zone with amnesia and barely an idea as to what's going on.

(Image credit: Rebellion)

The game very quickly throws you in at the deep end too, thrusting you into the first of many melee combat situations against a Clockwork Orange-style outlaw. The land is peppered with groups and cults who seem dead set to batter any outsider, and you soon find out that weapons and, in particular, ammo are scarce.

You're also not given much of a heads-up, with the open-world game not supplying you with missions as such, more a series of clues as to what you could do next. You're overall goal is only a vague concept to begin with, so you'll likely (as I) set off to explore a fair bit of the map before you even start to realise what's going on.

(Image credit: Rebellion)

This is a superb start to a game, in my opinion. You really do feel similar confusion to your character, while the plot unravels through chance encounters rather than linear structure. There are also few restrictions on where you can travel, although you'll soon find out if your arsenal or abilities are underpowered for certain areas.

One hint: save often.

(Image credit: Rebellion)

There are some locations that provide respite form the tortuous goings-on in the outer lands. The main village, Wyndham, is one. Managed and maintained by a military group called Protocol, it is effectively the eye of the storm and a calm place to purchase equipment and even have a pint or two. It's also a good place to visit for clues and pointers to other areas you'll need to explore – and some of them are far less friendly.

There are bunkers dotted around, for example, that can yield some great gear and stims to power up your skills. However, they can also contain Ferals – infected creatures that scared the willies out of me on my first encounter. Needless to say, make sure you've got plenty of ammunition before you enter one.

(Image credit: Rebellion)

There are also some great nods to classic British mythology and folklore, plus some of the legendary films and TV shows we grew up on. Protocol very much reminds me of UNIT from Doctor Who, while there's a massive wicker man to stumble upon that's straight from the 1973 movie of the same name. Let's just hope you don't suffer the same fate.

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Needless to say, Atomfall wears its inspirations like badges of honour, and the weirdness of it all stands the game in great stead. It also looks superb (like most of Rebellion's games) with an art style perfect for the setting. I don't think there are any benefits to having a PS5 Pro, but it plays very smoothly regardless.

The game is pretty short, it must be said, especially if you just plough your way through without much exploration, and the open-world map isn't the biggest around. But, while condensed it provides a great and memorable experience.

Even better is that, although I played on PS5 and PS5 Pro for my test, it's also a day one release on Xbox Game Pass for those on the Premium tier. It'll be available across all platforms, including PC, from 27 March.