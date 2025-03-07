Amazon Prime members get a huge free game bundle, but you need to be quick

Quick Summary This month's Amazon Prime Gaming lineup includes Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Saints Row: The Third Remastered and another 18 free PC games. You just need to be an Amazon Prime member to download and keep them.

Amazon is giving away a huge collection of games this month, with all Amazon Prime members able to grab them for free.

That's because Prime Gaming is one of the main benefits of Prime and as well as give access to certain titles to play on Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service, the retailer and tech giant also offers a whole stack of PC games to download.

There are 20 games coming in March to play on one of the best gaming laptops, desktop or even a handheld, which will be added to the freebies still available from February's catalogue drop. You'll have to be quick to redeem them though as they won't last forever... you generally find they'll only be around for about a month.

The first to hit the service are a trio of crime titles plus a fantasy strategy game. Available already are Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Crime Boss: Rockay City, and Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master.

You can redeem them now from the dedicated Prime Gaming website, you just need to sign in using your Amazon account and if you're a Prime member already, you will be given instructions on the next steps.

Games are generally hosted on third-party stores, such as Epic Games Store and GOG, as well as on Amazon's own gaming service, so you'll also need accounts with those too. They're free to sign up to, though.

Also added to the lineup this month are the following:

From 13 March

Beholder 3

Dark Deity: Complete Edition

Endling - Extinction is Forever

Syberia: The World Before

Wall World

From 20 March

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Legacy of Kain: Defiance

Mortal Shell

Mutazione

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

And from 27 March

Deus Ex: Invisible War

Gamedec - Definitive Edition

Let's Build A Zoo

Session: Skate Sim

The Forgotten City

The Wisbey Mystery

If you head to the Prime Gaming site now, you can still download many of the February games, including the excellent Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut.

If you're not yet an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up for a free month's trial and snag all of the games over the next 30 days – you don't even need to continue your membership to keep them.

However, if you do want to continue and get further free games, plus free next-day delivery, Prime Video access and a whole load of other benefits, it costs £8.99 / $14.99 / A$9.99 per month or £95 / $139 / A$79 for an entire year.