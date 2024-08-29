All PS Plus members getting one of 2024's best sports games on PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary
The September 2024 games for PS Plus have been announced and as well as the previously revealed Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, subscribers will be able to download MLB The Show 24.
It will be available on PlayStation 5 and PS4, as will Little Nightmares II, which is also being added at no extra cost.
We recently brought you news of a major new game release coming to PS Plus in September, with Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions to be available for all subscribers no matter the tier. Now Sony has revealed the rest of the month's lineup and it includes one of our favourite sports games too.
MLB The Show 24 was released in March and continues the licensed baseball game franchise we've been enjoying for years. You'll be able to find out why from 3 September 2024, as it'll be available to download and play on PS5 and PS4 at no extra cost for all PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members (Deluxe in Australia).
Featuring just about everything you could ever want from a baseball game, MLB The Show 24 even adds women's baseball to the series for the first time. You can now play the career mode – Road to the Show – as either a male or female player.
That's the mode we've always loved the most, as it allows you to start as a custom player in the minors before progressing through to the majors and, hopefully, eventually win the World Series. Progression is deep and layered too, with training and options to improve your skills as you play.
It has been available to Xbox console owners on Xbox Game Pass from day one, so it's great that the Sony developed title is finally coming to PlayStation at no extra cost too.
As mentioned, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will also be available to download from 3 September, as will Little Nightmares II.
The creepy puzzle-platformer is a stunning adventure sequel and its release timing on PS Plus is no coincidence as Little Nightmares III has just been announced for 2025.
It's worth also noting that the August games on PS Plus will only be available until the end of play on 2 September, so make sure you nab Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach and Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights while you still can.
How much is PS Plus?
There are three PS Plus membership tiers available, which give you increasing amounts of benefits the higher the plan. All three offer the above games, however.
PS Plus Essential is the entry-level tier and priced at £6.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.95 a month. It enables access to online multiplayer features in the vast majority of games, exclusive discounts on the PS Store, and around three free games per month (as you can see here).
PS Plus Extra steps it up to £10.99 / $14.99 / AU$18.95 a month but as well as the same benefits of Essential membership, you can also download and play games from a game catalogue of 300+ titles.
PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier, at £13.49 / $17.99 a month, but adds cloud streaming and an extended library of classic and retro games, too.
Finally, there's also a PS Plus Deluxe plan which replaces Premium in some regions, including Australia. It costs AU$21.95 a month and comes with the same access to game catalogues, but doesn't include cloud streaming.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
