3 best Prime Day OLED TV deals you mustn't miss – including LG, Philips and Panasonic

Amazon Prime Day is well underway and if you've been saving those pennies for a major bargain, you won't be disappointed. Especially if you're in the market for a top-notch OLED TV.

There are several models from different brands available as part of the Prime Day event, including sets from LG, Philips and Panasonic. And as a longtime OLED TV owner (and former deputy editor of Home Cinema Choice) myself, I know exactly what to look for when it comes to picture performance and bells and whistles.

So here are three top OLED TV deals I've personally picked out that are available on Amazon now. Each offers something great for your money, and there are plenty of screen sizes to choose from too.

I've also popped an additional recommendation or two below that are available from other retailers, to give you even more choice.

55-inch Save 28% LG OLED55C45LA: was £1,199 now £859.99 at Amazon One of LG's most popular OLED TVs of 2024, the LG C4 continues to be a stunning set. It features the brand's OLEDevo panel with increased brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Other sizes are also available in the sales.

65-inch Save 17% Philips 65OLED759: was £1,199 now £999 at Amazon Now under £1,000 for a 65-inch, Philips' 2024 entry-level OLED TV has something unique to its peers here – Ambilight. This projects light that matches the on-screen action to the wall behind, making for a more immersive experience. More sizes are available in the Prime Day deals too.

65-inch Save 14% Panasonic Z60AEB: was £999 now £859 at Amazon Panasonic's 65-inch OLED TV is entry-level but comes with some interesting features – as well as that excellent picture quality. You get TiVo on board to power the Smart TV functionality and apps, plus Freely for internet-streamed live TV services.

Do you need Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime membership is needed to get the best deals during Prime Day, including the above. However, you can sign up for a month's free trial before the first payment is due.

That way you can get the deals and cancel within the next 30 days.

Other great OLED TV deals

If none of the above tickle your fancy or you don't want to subscribe to Amazon Prime, even for free, there are also some great TV deals to be discovered on other UK retail sites.

For example, Currys is offering the 65-inch Hisense A85 OLED TV with £300 off right now.

Alternatively, LG's highly-regarded 2023 cable-free TV that allows you to send 120Hz 4K HDR pictures to the wallmounted set wirelessly has nearly £2,000 slashed off the price on John Lewis.

There are plenty of other great TV deals to be found if you shop around, too. Here are a few more that you might be interested in: