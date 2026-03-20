Valve's new SteamOS update adds much-requested features to Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go S – sets the stall for Steam Machine, too

Valve has released SteamOS 3.8.0, which introduces a great lineup of new features for handhelds running the Linux-based operating system. It also includes groundwork for the upcoming Steam Machine.

There are some fixes and features that Lenovo Legion Go S owners will particularly welcome, as well as plenty of extras for Steam Deck, of course.

Although I've yet to test the new build myself, I'm hoping that some of the fixes and enhancements (as per the patch notes) should address minor niggles I've had with my own Legion Go S. For starters, I've had a problem outputting 5.1 audio through my Denon amp when docked.

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Even in desktop mode, it's not been possible to get 5.1 audio working. However, Valve says that the new software will "detect HDMI channel count and expose surround configuration if available".

There are also graphics driver updates, improved VRR frame pacing, and support for machines running on AMD Z2E architecture. That paves the way for the imminent launch of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 SteamOS edition, as well as other powerful handhelds designed to run on Valve's platform.

SD card reliability has been improved for third-party handhelds, too. While additional support for the Legion Go 2's controllers and LED functionality has been added.

SteamOS is, in my opinion, the best platform for handheld gaming, centring on the games first and foremost. It also runs quicker than Windows 11 equivalents, including the Xbox mode on the Xbox Ally X and Ally.

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I even built my own Steam Machine-alike console recently, using Bazzite – a third-party fork of SteamOS – on a mini PC to great effect. You can read all about how I got on here.

I'll also be checking out the new build of SteamOS on my Legion Go S Z1E later, with hope that it'll tweak a few of the small problems I've had.

To get the build ahead of its full release, you need to sign up to the Preview channel, which you can do here: Settings > System > System Update Channel.

SteamOS 3.8.0 is currently a Preview version only, although it shouldn't take long before the full release arrives as well.