Valve's new SteamOS update adds much-requested features to Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go S – sets the stall for Steam Machine, too
Your SteamOS handheld just got the enhancements and fixes it needed
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Valve has released SteamOS 3.8.0, which introduces a great lineup of new features for handhelds running the Linux-based operating system. It also includes groundwork for the upcoming Steam Machine.
There are some fixes and features that Lenovo Legion Go S owners will particularly welcome, as well as plenty of extras for Steam Deck, of course.
Although I've yet to test the new build myself, I'm hoping that some of the fixes and enhancements (as per the patch notes) should address minor niggles I've had with my own Legion Go S. For starters, I've had a problem outputting 5.1 audio through my Denon amp when docked.Article continues below
Even in desktop mode, it's not been possible to get 5.1 audio working. However, Valve says that the new software will "detect HDMI channel count and expose surround configuration if available".
There are also graphics driver updates, improved VRR frame pacing, and support for machines running on AMD Z2E architecture. That paves the way for the imminent launch of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 SteamOS edition, as well as other powerful handhelds designed to run on Valve's platform.
SD card reliability has been improved for third-party handhelds, too. While additional support for the Legion Go 2's controllers and LED functionality has been added.
SteamOS is, in my opinion, the best platform for handheld gaming, centring on the games first and foremost. It also runs quicker than Windows 11 equivalents, including the Xbox mode on the Xbox Ally X and Ally.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
I even built my own Steam Machine-alike console recently, using Bazzite – a third-party fork of SteamOS – on a mini PC to great effect. You can read all about how I got on here.
I'll also be checking out the new build of SteamOS on my Legion Go S Z1E later, with hope that it'll tweak a few of the small problems I've had.
To get the build ahead of its full release, you need to sign up to the Preview channel, which you can do here: Settings > System > System Update Channel.
SteamOS 3.8.0 is currently a Preview version only, although it shouldn't take long before the full release arrives as well.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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