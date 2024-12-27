The Ayaneo 3 Steam Deck rival comes with an amazing magic trick

Quick Summary
Ayaneo has released more details on its upcoming Windows gaming handheld and it's looking to be an innovative alternative to Steam Deck.
The Ayaneo 3 will come with "Magic Module" controllers, which can be turned or swapped for multiple configurations.
There's a Steam Deck rival coming in the new year that has a real magic trick up its sleeve. Instead of being just another AMD Ryzen Windows device, it offers a design innovation that could be a literal game-changer.
We first heard about the Ayaneo 3 in November, but its unique talent was just teased at the time. Now we've learned that the PC handheld will come with switchable control modules.
Each side contains a slot for a "Magic Module", which can be switched around or swapped for a different configuration. Alternative thumbstick and D-pad combinations can therefore be created to best suit each game.
Extra Magic Modules will be available, including one with a six button array rather than a right thumbstick, while most of them can also be completely turned around, so if you prefer your sticks at the bottom, like a DualSense controller rather than Xbox, say, then that will be possible too.
In terms of other specs, the Ayaneo 3 will be available in two versions – one with a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD display, the other a step-up model with a 7-inch 1080p 144Hz OLED screen.
It can be spec'ed up to an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, while sound has been boosted over the Ayaneo 2, using magnetic suspension motors in the stereo speaker array.
Both variants will run on Ayaneo's latest software – Ayaspace 3.0.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
We're still awaiting further details as the brand gets ready to launch, although it posted a live stream (in Chinese) with a brief hands-on look at the device yesterday.
You'll find it available to purchase on Indiegogo soon and if you head there now you can sign up to be one of the first to find out more.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Orient Star M34 F8 Date – Grand Seiko vibes for less
Is this the best way to get the Grand Seiko look on a tighter budget?
By Sam Cross Published
-
Rev up your metabolism and build strength in 12 minutes with this four-move bodyweight workout
Stay fit during the festive season with this speedy AMRAP workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Why wait for Nintendo Switch 2 – this Android handheld is a high-spec powerhouse
The Ayaneo Pocket S is available to pre-order now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
There's a $299 Steam Deck rival that also runs SteamOS
Steam-powered Ayaneo Next Lite is more "cost effective" than rival gaming handhelds
By Rik Henderson Published