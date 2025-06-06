Let's go! Switch 2 available to order NOW from reputable UK retailer

Gosh, that was all over in a flash, wasn't it? Yesterday, 5 June, marked the Nintendo Switch 2 launch – and while stock on the day was decent, it sold out in double-quick time.

Many people had scrambled to pre-order Nintendo's new console – using T3's stock tracker to help – but if you've still come up short, then there's now a new option from a reputable UK retailer to order the console.

Smyths Toys has opened orders once again to bag the console. Noting, however, that it's expecting restock to ship your console sometime from 10 to 16 June – so not too long to wait. Right now, however, that could be your best and only option.

My Switch 2 arrived a day early, on Wednesday 4 June, as you can see from my Nintendo bundle picture on this page, with not only the console but other essential accessories. I'd strongly recommend buying a microSD Express card to expand storage – it's a new card format that the Switch 2 requires.

Smyths

Smyths Toys Superstores is a well-respected toys and games seller – and it's your only current option to get hold of a Switch 2. Provided you're happy to wait a short while, anyway. You can buy a batch of games and accessories, too, but you're not forced to do so in any kind of mega-bundle, so aren't overpaying here.

I was really pleased to see so much Switch 2 stock on the launch day. Demand proved as expected – and I think the Japanese gaming giant is going to have to revise its sales projections.

Nintendo is purported to have produced more of the console than previous ones – which is a great anti-scalper tactic, as much as it's a positive for punters wanting to buy the system to play the new Mario Kart World.

In the pre-order stage, a number of retailers were pushing 'bundles' only, including a lot of additional accessories which, let's face it, not everyone would otherwise buy. Smyths Toys hasn't jumped on this bandwagon, thankfully, which is great to see.

Anyway, get at it, people! The Nintendo Switch 2 is now here – and this might be the only place to secure your console ahead of the incoming weekend. There's a chance to see Currys housing stock in-store, mind, so you may want to have a nose around in person if you get the chance. Good luck!