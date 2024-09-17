PlayStation 6 tipped to stick with AMD for one great reason

Quick Summary
AMD is reportedly making the core system-on-a-chip for the PS6, just like it did for the PS5.
Sony held a bidding process back in 2022, and AMD won out thanks to backwards compatibility.
Sony is reportedly going to stick with AMD as its main chipset manufacturer for the PlayStation 6, after successfully working with it on both the PS5 and the upcoming PS5 Pro.
According to a new report from Reuters, this was the result of a bidding process back in 2022 which saw other massive competitors eliminated from contention, including Intel, most notably, which was fighting to take the contract back.
However, AMD was apparently able to heavily leverage the fact that continuity with the PS5 and PS5 Pro would ensure that the PS6 should be able to enjoy proper backwards compatibility with its games, which has been proven time and again to be a major consideration for gamers and customers.
While it's not impossible that Intel and Sony in partnership could have come up with a solution that would work, this would all take time and resources that AMD's chip simply wouldn't require, which is the sort of motivating factor that really matters in decisions of this scale.
Another blocker in any deal between Intel and Sony was reportedly over the amount of profit that Intel was demanding on each chip it sold to the console maker, something that was seemingly never really solved before AMD won the contract anyway.
Unusually for this sort of story, Intel has published a statement responding to the Reuters reporting, too: "We strongly disagree with this characterization but are not going to comment about any current or potential customer conversations. We have a very healthy customer pipeline across both our product and foundry business, and we are squarely focused on innovating to meet their needs." That's not exactly earth-shattering, but it arguably nearly confirms that Intel was involved in negotiations for the contract.
The good news is that this might indeed ultimately be good news for the consumer since it seems to confirm that backwards compatibility was a priority for Sony, and should therefore be built into the PS6 when it arrives. We can only hope that, unlike the PS5 Pro, it isn't staggeringly expensive when it does so.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
-
Samsung could bulldoze the foldable phone market next year – with a rollable phone
It's a different way to boost screen real estate
By Sam Cross Published
-
Apple Watch just got a key health upgrade - and it’s much earlier than expected
Sleep apnea detection is available right now for the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
PS5 Pro is causing the PlayStation Disc Drive to sell out everywhere – get yours early
Who could have seen this coming?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
How to pre-order PS5 Pro – dates, prices and stockists
The PS5 Pro is coming this November, here's how to pre-order one early
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS5 Pro is the most powerful console we've ever seen – also the most expensive
Sony has finally made its mid-gen console refresh official and it comes at a mighty price
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS5 Pro confirmed by Sony... albeit accidentally
A Sony video titled "PS5 Pro" briefly appeared online ahead of today's announcement
By Rik Henderson Published
-
PS5 Pro reveal – how to watch today's technical presentation live
Sony is holding a special online event that is surely for its next console
By Rik Henderson Last updated
-
5 reasons why Astro Bot on PS5 is my game of the year already
The best platformer since Super Mario Odyssey
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sony just teased the PS5 Pro
It's happening, folks!
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sony's rival to Vision Pro clears certification, prepare for a major XR headset announcement
Sony's headset looks mightily interesting
By Max Freeman-Mills Published