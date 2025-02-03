Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders start in UK – secure your's on day one

Quick Summary
A couple of UK retailers now have pages where you can register and even pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2.
We still don't know the official price or release date, however.
Although Nintendo is yet to reveal the release date for its next-gen console, some retailers have gone early with their pre-order and registration pages – especially in the UK.
The Nintendo Switch 2 was revealed officially a few weeks ago, after the Japanese gaming giant released a brief teaser trailer online. It mainly showed the design, but little else and we're set to find out much more during a dedicated Nintendo Direct presentation on 2 April 2025.
However, if you already know you're going to buy one regardless of its price or availability, you can can already make sure you are ahead of others in the queue when it does go on sale.
UK retailers Currys and ShopTo (via Express) have opened their doors for pre-registration and pre-orders respectively.
On the Currys website, shoppers in the UK can enter their details to register interest in the new console, and the retailer will contact them closer the time with further information on how to purchase.
Alternatively, ShopTo goes one further – it has a pre-order page already set up whereby visitors can pay a penny to get ahead of others in the Switch 2 queue when release details are officially announced.
ShopTo also offers the option to "pay on dispatch", so you won't have to make any payments until the Nintendo Switch 2 is officially available and ready to be shipped. However, if you do pay the 1p fee now, the full amount will be taken automatically as soon as live pre-orders begin.
You can, of course, cancel your pre-order before that point. You'll also all your money back if there's an issue getting the order to you.
Last year, Nintendo stated that it would make more units than it expects to sell at launch, in order to beat the scalpers. It should, theoretically, avoid the stock shortages that plagued the launch of the PlayStation 5 in particular.
However, ShopTo already limits its pre-orders to one per customer, just in case.
In terms of how much you might be expected to pay in total, an Italian retailer also started its own pre-order page last week and listed the console at €364.99 – around £305 / $380 / AU$610 at today's exchange rates. That would make cheaper than the original Switch if inflation is taken into account.
We doubt that'll be the case, although it could be that the house of Mario wants to lessen the pain barrier for those looking to upgrade – after all, the vast majority of existing Switch games will be compatible.
We guess we'll find out for sure come the start of April.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
