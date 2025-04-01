Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date and details leak – looks like we won't have long to wait

Quick Summary A US retailer has allegedly spilled the beans on its pre-order plans for the Nintendo Switch 2. It is claimed that pre-orders will open on 9 April and initial stock will reportedly sell out the same day.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be fully revealed tomorrow, 2 April, and we'll find out all manner of extra details about it. Hopefully, that'll include the date when its possible to order one, although one "large" US retailer has seemingly leaked that information already.

According to documents allegedly sent to Insider Gaming by the retailer, Nintendo's new console will go on sale soon after the dedicated Direct presentation, although not as soon as some others have suggested.

Although Best Buy Canada accidentally posted a (since removed) blog post claiming its Switch 2 pre-orders will go live on 2 April straight after the presentation, the new documents suggest that was incorrect and might just have been a placeholder.

It is claimed instead that pre-orders, in the US at least, will go live on 9 April – a week later. It is also suggested that stock is expected to sell out on day one.

Insider Gaming writes that a countdown clock will appear on the anonymous retailer's site after the presentation, which will tick down to the actual time when pre-orders become available. Those successful in snagging a Switch 2 will also get a "exclusive collectable coin".

No other details have emerged as yet, but previous rumours and predictions suggest the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost "as much as $499" (around £459). It is also said to be hitting stores in June, and while pre-orders might be snapped up quickly, Nintendo will reportedly make so many units for day one – up to four times as many as the original Switch – that scalping shouldn't be too much of a problem.

We awaited to see if that's the case, but at least we'll find out a lot more soon. All eyes will be on the Nintendo Direct tomorrow, which will start at 2pm BST (9am ET).