Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date and details leak – looks like we won't have long to wait
A US retailer has allegedly leaked the pre-order date for the Nintendo Switch 2
Quick Summary
A US retailer has allegedly spilled the beans on its pre-order plans for the Nintendo Switch 2.
It is claimed that pre-orders will open on 9 April and initial stock will reportedly sell out the same day.
The Nintendo Switch 2 will be fully revealed tomorrow, 2 April, and we'll find out all manner of extra details about it. Hopefully, that'll include the date when its possible to order one, although one "large" US retailer has seemingly leaked that information already.
According to documents allegedly sent to Insider Gaming by the retailer, Nintendo's new console will go on sale soon after the dedicated Direct presentation, although not as soon as some others have suggested.
Although Best Buy Canada accidentally posted a (since removed) blog post claiming its Switch 2 pre-orders will go live on 2 April straight after the presentation, the new documents suggest that was incorrect and might just have been a placeholder.
It is claimed instead that pre-orders, in the US at least, will go live on 9 April – a week later. It is also suggested that stock is expected to sell out on day one.
Insider Gaming writes that a countdown clock will appear on the anonymous retailer's site after the presentation, which will tick down to the actual time when pre-orders become available. Those successful in snagging a Switch 2 will also get a "exclusive collectable coin".
No other details have emerged as yet, but previous rumours and predictions suggest the Nintendo Switch 2 will cost "as much as $499" (around £459). It is also said to be hitting stores in June, and while pre-orders might be snapped up quickly, Nintendo will reportedly make so many units for day one – up to four times as many as the original Switch – that scalping shouldn't be too much of a problem.
We awaited to see if that's the case, but at least we'll find out a lot more soon. All eyes will be on the Nintendo Direct tomorrow, which will start at 2pm BST (9am ET).
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
PocketBook's latest colour e-reader is like a Kindle Scribe and Colorsoft in one
You don't need to choose between a big screen and colour E Ink with the InkPad Eo
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Apple CarPlay update now available, brings a trio of great new features for free
It’s time to update your iPhone because there’s more CarPlay waiting for you
By Chris Hall Published
-
This Switch 2 news will change how I use my console completely, and I can't wait
Sharing digital games is changing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Nintendo officially reveals two key Switch 2 features – even if it didn't mean to
Its latest app and marketing pages unveil interesting updates on the Nintendo Switch 2
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch getting a big game sharing update ahead of the Switch 2 launch
Lend and swap digital games between different Switch consoles more easily
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch Online could get GameCube games next, as part of Switch 2 upgrade
Online evidence emerges to suggest Switch Online could expand again
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 price and release plans predicted, following claims by ex-employee
Pricing details and a release window have been suggested by industry experts
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I'm playing a massive new game that makes me yearn for the Switch 2
The old Switch hardware is creaking
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 will come with a hidden new trick, according to patent find
Those new Joy-Cons aren't just magnetic – they're magic, too
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Nintendo suggests Switch 2 price will be "affordable", as it confirms launch time
Previous price leaks could be true, with Nintendo's president revealing that "affordability" is important
By Rik Henderson Published