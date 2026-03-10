This high-end Logitech headset has a feature I can't live without

A good gaming headset is the biggest immersive upgrade that most gamers could add to their system – or, at least, that's what I think. I've been saying for years that if you're on a decent TV or monitor and using a current-gen console (or your own PC) then you're probably having a good time, but a sound upgrade can make a huge difference.

Exactly what headset you should go for is a great question, of course, and one that opens up a huge range of options. I've tested almost all of the best gaming headsets on the market, though, and have the experience to sort the wheat from the chaff.

While any headset from a big brand is likely to deliver good sound at this point, I'd always recommend that people spend a little more if they can, to get a top wireless headset that's genuinely convenient – like this one from Logitech that just so happens to be on sale through Amazon right now.

The Astro A50 is a beauty; while we haven't tested the latest-generation version of the headset, we were impressed with the previous one back in 2024 and gave it a glowing four-star verdict.

Crucially, alongside really high-fidelity sound, that base station is a feature that I've come to love. My own daily driver headset is the ultra-premium SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite, which also has a base station, after all.

These let you access quick controls but also crucially, in the Astro A50's case, give you somewhere to charge the headset when it's not in use. That means no need for ugly and tangled cables on your desk or TV unit, instead leaving just a clean dock to magnetise the headset into when you're done.

With a swing-away boom microphone for when you're in a party chat or playing alone, this is a great high-end headset that normally costs a whole heap more than you can pay for it right now. Amazon's Spring Deal Days event looks like it's picking up steam.