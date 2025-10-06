Forget the official Switch 2 controller, my recommended gamepad is better and 23% off for Prime Big Deal Days
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 for Switch / Switch 2 is under £50 for the first time
Like many others, when I first preordered my Nintendo Switch 2 I also ordered the official Pro Controller – and have been extremely happy with it ever since it arrived on launch day.
However, I have recently tested a different controller that's compatible with Switch 2 and genuinely think it's better. It's now my own go-to gamepad when playing Switch games. And what's more, it's currently 23% off in an early Prime Big Deal Days deal.
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 for Switch controller works as well as Nintendo's official device, yet also comes with Hall Effect triggers and, even more importantly, TMR thumbsticks. Not only is that the most precise thumbstick tech on the planet right now, they are impervious to stick drift.
There are plenty of other amazing bells and whistles too – including a charging dock that doubles as a 2.4GHz receiver. It's certainly amazing for under £50.
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 controller works with Switch, Switch 2 and even PC, thanks to both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity.
What makes the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth controller so special
As well as TMR thumbsticks and Hall Effect triggers (which can be adjusted for hair-trigger reaction, as well as analogue), the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 controller comes with back paddle buttons on the grips, and RGB lighting around each stick.
There are also extra assignable buttons, and the A, B, X, Y buttons are arranged in Nintendo's style (some rival pads have the Xbox configuration).
It's also worth updating your Ultimate 2 controller when it arrives as this will unlock the wake feature, whereby you can press the main button or even just shake the pad to boot up your Switch or Switch 2.
Other colours (black and yellow) are available, but they aren't yet part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale.
We'll bring you more deals as and when they appear online over the next few days – including any that might be available in the US.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.