These Technics earbuds look like a steal in Argos' sale event
We're not exactly in the peak season for deals right now, with Prime Day in the rearview mirror and Black Friday still a relatively distant prospect on the horizon, but that doesn't mean this summer is without merit if you're looking out for summer savings.
One great product category, whenever you do see tech savings out there, is earbuds – these must-have accessories for daily life often need replacing or upgrading, and some of the discounts floating around are pretty stellar. Case in point: Argos has a really welcome price cut on some great Technics 'buds.
These earbuds aren't Technics' newest, but they look and sound superb, with detailed sound that can really sing. A 20% discount applied at checkout is a huge boon.
I didn't test the AZ80 myself, as I was in other non-T3 pastures back then, but I've since made the newer AZ100 my daily driver, and named them as some of the best earbuds ever made – so I can absolutely vouch for the brand. While the AZ100 made some welcome improvements over the AZ80, the latter are still extremely impressive, and laid the foundation for the newer earbuds, which are considerably more expensive.
Crucially, the AZ80 still have superb sound quality, and a really comfortable fit thanks to Technics' Concha Fit design, which I find extremely comfy. They're also IPX4 water and dust resistant, which makes them fine for working out or anything of that sort.
With this discount, the AZ80 also becomes basically £100 cheaper than the AZ100, which is a serious chunk of change back in your pocket if you opt for the older pair.
There are also plenty of other savings to be found in Argos' event, so check out its site for a few more deals.
