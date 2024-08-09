Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro back on sale after quality control issues

Quick Summary
Samsung has started to list its flagship wireless earbuds for sale again after a quality control issue force it to suspect orders.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro can now be purchased once more for delivery from the end of August.
Samsung has seemingly fixed the issues experienced by early adopters of its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro in-ears. They are reportedly available for purchase again in most if not all regions.
Samsung's best wireless earbuds were withdrawn from sale shortly after launch, with users complaining of quality issues – namely, the eartips that came with the Buds could tear during removal.
That's hardly ideal as many people have to change the default tips that come on the earbuds for smaller or larger sizes. A fair few took to Reddit to complain and Samsung acted quickly.
"There have been reports relating to a limited number of early production Galaxy Buds 3 Pro devices. We are taking this matter very seriously and remain committed to meeting the highest quality standards of our products. We are urgently assessing and enhancing our quality control processes," Samsung told us in a statement at the time.
It halted pre-orders and general sale while the issue was under investigation. Now that period seems to be over, with Android Headlines claiming prospective buyers are now being told that they will received their new Buds 3 Pro from 28 August.
That's the new expected shipping date for the silver model in the US. Both the silver and white versions of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are listed as shipping on 6 September in the UK.
Like the standard Buds 3, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro adopt an Apple AirPods Pro-style stem for the first time, which should improve connectivity with a compatible device.
The Pro in-ears interestingly also feature LED lighting on each stem (or blade, as Samsung calls it). There is also a Planar tweeter in each ear, for enhanced clarity, while Galaxy AI is employed for better noise control.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are priced at £219 in the UKand $249.99 in the US.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
