This is the best FVP drone for beginners – and it’s had a big price cut at Amazon
The DJI Avata 2 is a five-star drone
If you’re looking for an immersive drone experience, a FPV (first person view) drone is where you want to turn your attention too, particularly the Avata 2 from DJI. It sets a new standard with its immersive experience and intuitive controls, and right now it’s on offer at Amazon.
You can currently pick up the DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo for a respectable £943.99, saving you over £100 off, which is fairly decent. As it's the Fly More Combo, you get extras – including three additional batteries, the RC Motion 3 control, a pair of DJI Goggles 3, and a bag to keep everything in.
The DJI Avata 2 is a standout FPV drone, offering exceptional ease of use, intuitive controls, and thrilling flight experiences. Grab it at its lowest-price ever on Amazon now!
The DJI Avata 2 is a standout first-person view drone, which is why we gave it a five-star review (read here for the full intel); it's exceptionally easy to use, has intuitive controls, and delivers a thrilling flight experience.
It has an upgraded camera with a 1/1.3-inch image sensor that captures razor-sharp 12 MP stills and stunning 4K video. Plus, you'll be able to do all of this for longer, thanks to its upgraded 23-minute flight time. The immersive goggles are superb quality too, with high resolution (1920×1080).
Flying the Avata 2 is a truly immersive experience –whether you're a beginner or a drone enthusiast, it's a top choice, made all the better by its new price.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.