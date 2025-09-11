This is the best FVP drone for beginners – and it’s had a big price cut at Amazon

If you’re looking for an immersive drone experience, a FPV (first person view) drone is where you want to turn your attention too, particularly the Avata 2 from DJI. It sets a new standard with its immersive experience and intuitive controls, and right now it’s on offer at Amazon.

You can currently pick up the DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo for a respectable £943.99, saving you over £100 off, which is fairly decent. As it's the Fly More Combo, you get extras – including three additional batteries, the RC Motion 3 control, a pair of DJI Goggles 3, and a bag to keep everything in.

The DJI Avata 2 is a standout first-person view drone, which is why we gave it a five-star review (read here for the full intel); it's exceptionally easy to use, has intuitive controls, and delivers a thrilling flight experience.

It has an upgraded camera with a 1/1.3-inch image sensor that captures razor-sharp 12 MP stills and stunning 4K video. Plus, you'll be able to do all of this for longer, thanks to its upgraded 23-minute flight time. The immersive goggles are superb quality too, with high resolution (1920×1080).

Flying the Avata 2 is a truly immersive experience –whether you're a beginner or a drone enthusiast, it's a top choice, made all the better by its new price.