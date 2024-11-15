Quick! This 5-star DJI drone has $200 knocked off in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

A drone is one of those high-tech items that are going to set you back a few hundred bucks, but with Black Friday sales in full swing, there’s no better time than the present to snap up a great saving.

One hot deal that’s swooped in is on the DJI AIR 2S, which is currently reduced from $999 to $799 at Walmart— that’s a phenomenal $200 saving! It's one of the best drones out there too. We awarded it five stars when we reviewed it, thanks to its pristine camera quality and the plethora of in-flight features.

As we mentioned above, one of the star qualities of this drone is its sensational camera, which delivers beautifully crisp 5.4K video and sharp 20MP images, so you can shoot like a pro. It boasts a wealth of advanced features too including upgraded obstacle avoidance (it can detect obstacles above as well as below and behind it), MasterShots and Spotlight 2.0 for incredible cinematic shots while you control the flight path of the drone.

Basically, the Air 2S is everything a camera drone should be – compact, light, quiet and blessed with the most incredible onboard tech. For $200 less, what are you waiting for?