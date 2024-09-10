New DJI drones to be banned in the US

Quick Summary
The US government has voted to ban the use of new DJI drones on its communications infrastructure.
This will effectively ban the brand from releasing any new models in the US, when the bill is passed into law.
The US House of Representatives has voted to ban the use of new DJI drones in the States.
The US Senate still needs to approve the bill, but once passed users will not be able to fly their new drones in the country, as it effectively prohibits them from operating on its communications infrastructure.
The ban will not impact DJI drones already released in the States, just new models. And while it doesn't mean they can't be sold, by outlawing their use, it's doubtful retailers will want to stock them.
As reported by Reuters, Representative Frank Pallone laid out the exact ramifications for the Chinese manufacturer: "With this action, Congress will ensure that future versions of DJI drones cannot be imported, marketed or sold in the United States."
It's not entirely clear yet what punishments there will be for pilots who use a banned drone.
A DJI spokesperson explained to T3 that the decision could impact US workers most: "While it's disheartening to see public policy discussions once again being swayed by political considerations rather than facts, DJI remains committed to actively engaging with lawmakers to dispel misconceptions about our brand," they said.
"Legislation that restricts US drone operators' ability to purchase and use the right equipment for their work, based solely on the equipment's country of origin, not only undermines American interests but also harms the very industry Congress intends to support."
The bill is apparently part of what is being dubbed "China week", with the US government also seeking to restrict the use of other Chinese technologies in the country.
This includes a ban on the US Homeland Security Department from using Chinese-made batteries from six difference companies.
DJI recently launched a new drone in the form of the DJI Neo. The selfie drone is one of its most affordable options and very beginner-friendly, It has a reasonably short flight time (of up to around 18 minutes) but is designed to be fun while also recording 4K video.
We have heard of no plans by the UK or EU to also ban the company's drones. However, Chinese technology firms continue to be under scrutiny in those regions too, however.
One small saving grace for DJI in the US is that the legislation may not be passed until after the US Presidential election in November.
