My favourite DJI sub-250g drone from last year is down to its lowest ever price a month before Black Friday

DJI launched many drones in 2024 (and 2025), one better than the other. Two of the standout models for me were the pint-sized Neo and the foldable but equally beginner-friendly Flip, the latter of which has better flight dynamics and a larger sensor.

Both the Neo and the Flip are cheap to begin with, so for ages, there were hardly any offers on them. Now, a year after their release, prices started to drop. My favourite of the two is definitely the Flip; I used it a lot since its launch, and can only recommend it.

Now, you can also own one for nearly £60 off, courtesy of Amazon, which slashed the price of this capable drone.

What's so good about the DJI Flip? I'd argue that it's the best drone designed for creators who want cinematic footage in a portable form factor.

Weighing under 249 g, it fits neatly within the sub-250 g category, making it easy to fly in most regions without complex licensing or registration.

Despite its small size, the Flip features a large 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 48-megapixel stills and recording 4K video at up to 60 frames per second.

The wide f/1.7 aperture and 2.4-micron 4-in-1 pixel binning improve low-light performance, while the three-axis mechanical gimbal ensures ultra-smooth footage in flight.

The Flip can fly for up to 31 minutes on a single charge – nearly double that of the Neo – and transmit video feeds up to 13 kilometres when paired with DJI’s compatible controller.

It includes intelligent shooting modes such as MasterShots, FocusTrack, Panorama, and Hyperlapse, letting users produce polished aerial content straight from the app.

Safety features include propeller guards on select models, automatic return-to-home, and advanced positioning sensors for indoor stability.

Compact enough to slip into a small bag yet powerful enough to deliver professional-looking footage, the DJI Flip bridges the gap between pocket-sized drones and DJI’s more advanced camera platforms.