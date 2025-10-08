Forget Prime Day – DJI’s easy-to-fly beginner drone drops to its lowest price at Argos

If you’ve only been looking for DJI deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale, then you’ve missed a trick. Argos is quietly offering one of the best drone deals around, reducing the DJI Mini 3 and RC remote controller to its lowest ever price.

The Mini 3 is one of DJI’s more affordable models and now you can save even more on it, as Argos has knocked 15% off, meaning it can be yours for £389. If you’ve been wanting to treat yourself to a drone that can capture stunning footage and comes with plenty of features, whilst not breaking the bank completely, then the Mini 3 is a great option.

DJI Mini 3: was £459 now £389 at Argos The DJI Mini 3 is a lightweight, beginner-friendly drone that captures sharp 4K video and 12MP photos. With up to 38 minutes of flight time and a compact design under 249g, it’s perfect for casual flyers. Now selling for under £300, making it even more appealing than it already was!

Built with a 1/1.3‑inch sensor, the Mini 3 can capture sharp 12 MP stills and capture detailed 4K video at up to 30 fps, with an f/1.7 aperture and HDR capability ensuring excellent results in both bright and low light.

Weighing in at under 249 grams, drone regulations won’t be a worry, so you can start shooting content instantly. DJI says that the Mini 3 delivers 38 minutes of flight time, although we’d say it's more around the 22–30 minutes mark, which is still excellent for such a smaller drone.

While it does miss out on subject‑tracking and obstacle detection, it does come with plenty of QuickShot modes that make it easy to capture smooth footage. Either way, it’s a top model for ease of use, portability and price.