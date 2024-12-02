Five last-minute Cyber Monday DJI drone deals you shouldn't let fly away

Haven't bought your new drone yet? You've got a few more hours to grab a bargain

DJI Mini 4 Pro in flight
(Image credit: DJI)
Matt Kollat
By
published
in Deals

The best Cyber Monday deals are live, people! This is good news for those who missed out on those sweet, sweet DJI deals that have been circulating for the last couple of weeks.

Indeed, I found five deals still available and ready to be grabbed by those who act quickly. Cyber Monday is your last chance to bag a new drone for less before prices return to normal tomorrow.

Well, we assume they will return, but it's equally just as possible that retailers will keep going as long as there is stock. However, by the look of it, stocks are running low on the most popular models, so we'd recommend making a decision today.

We'll update this article if we find any more deals, and to spice things up, we might even add a few non-DJI drone offers. Ready to soar high with your new drone? Let's go!

Best DJI Cyber Monday deals UK

DJI Mini 4k
DJI Mini 4k: was £269 now £209 at Amazon

Probably the hottest deal this Black Friday, the Mini 4K is down to £209, saving you 22%/ £60. This drone delivers stunning 4K video and advanced stabilisation in a lightweight, portable design. The Mini 4K also offers intelligent flight modes, obstacle avoidance, and impressive battery life.

View Deal
DJI Mini 4 Pro
DJI Mini 4 Pro: was £689 now £620 at Jessops

The DJI Mini 4 Pro Drone combines portability with professional-grade features, including 4K/60fps HDR video, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and extended flight time. Its compact design makes it perfect for travelling prosumers, while intelligent flight modes like ActiveTrack and Waypoint ensure effortless, cinematic captures. Ideal for creators seeking powerful, portable aerial performance.

View Deal
DJI Mini 3 Drone with RC Controller
DJI Mini 3 Drone with RC Controller: was £459 now £399 at dji-retail.co.uk

The DJI Mini 3 Drone with RC Controller features 4K HDR video at 30fps, a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, and True Vertical Shooting. With up to 38 minutes of flight time, level 5 wind resistance, and an intuitive RC controller, it’s perfect for capturing professional-quality content effortlessly.

View Deal
DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo (3 Batteries)
DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo (3 Batteries): at Jessops

The king of FPV drones, the DJI Avata 2 offers an immersive FPV experience with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capturing 4K/60fps HDR videos. It features a 155° ultra-wide FOV, RockSteady and HorizonSteady stabilization, and up to 23 minutes of flight time. This combo includes DJI Goggles 3, DJI RC Motion 3, three batteries, a two-way charging hub, and a sling bag, providing a comprehensive setup for extended flights.

View Deal
DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo (RC 2)
DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo (RC 2): was £979 now £929 at very.co.uk

The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo (RC 2) is a compact drone weighing under 249 grams, featuring a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor that captures 48MP photos and 4K HDR videos at 60fps. It offers omnidirectional obstacle sensing, ActiveTrack 360°, and up to 34 minutes of flight time per battery. The Fly More Combo includes the DJI RC 2 controller, three Intelligent Flight Batteries, a Two-Way Charging Hub, extra propellers, and a shoulder bag for enhanced portability and extended operation.

View Deal
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸