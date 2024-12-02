Five last-minute Cyber Monday DJI drone deals you shouldn't let fly away

The best Cyber Monday deals are live, people! This is good news for those who missed out on those sweet, sweet DJI deals that have been circulating for the last couple of weeks.
Indeed, I found five deals still available and ready to be grabbed by those who act quickly. Cyber Monday is your last chance to bag a new drone for less before prices return to normal tomorrow.
Well, we assume they will return, but it's equally just as possible that retailers will keep going as long as there is stock. However, by the look of it, stocks are running low on the most popular models, so we'd recommend making a decision today.
We'll update this article if we find any more deals, and to spice things up, we might even add a few non-DJI drone offers. Ready to soar high with your new drone? Let's go!
Best DJI Cyber Monday deals UK
Probably the hottest deal this Black Friday, the Mini 4K is down to £209, saving you 22%/ £60. This drone delivers stunning 4K video and advanced stabilisation in a lightweight, portable design. The Mini 4K also offers intelligent flight modes, obstacle avoidance, and impressive battery life.
The DJI Mini 4 Pro Drone combines portability with professional-grade features, including 4K/60fps HDR video, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and extended flight time. Its compact design makes it perfect for travelling prosumers, while intelligent flight modes like ActiveTrack and Waypoint ensure effortless, cinematic captures. Ideal for creators seeking powerful, portable aerial performance.
The DJI Mini 3 Drone with RC Controller features 4K HDR video at 30fps, a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, and True Vertical Shooting. With up to 38 minutes of flight time, level 5 wind resistance, and an intuitive RC controller, it’s perfect for capturing professional-quality content effortlessly.
The king of FPV drones, the DJI Avata 2 offers an immersive FPV experience with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capturing 4K/60fps HDR videos. It features a 155° ultra-wide FOV, RockSteady and HorizonSteady stabilization, and up to 23 minutes of flight time. This combo includes DJI Goggles 3, DJI RC Motion 3, three batteries, a two-way charging hub, and a sling bag, providing a comprehensive setup for extended flights.
The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo (RC 2) is a compact drone weighing under 249 grams, featuring a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor that captures 48MP photos and 4K HDR videos at 60fps. It offers omnidirectional obstacle sensing, ActiveTrack 360°, and up to 34 minutes of flight time per battery. The Fly More Combo includes the DJI RC 2 controller, three Intelligent Flight Batteries, a Two-Way Charging Hub, extra propellers, and a shoulder bag for enhanced portability and extended operation.
