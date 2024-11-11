DJI’s most affordable drone just got even cheaper thanks to Curry's early Black Friday deal

Black Friday is here people! Well, not officially, it’s still a good few weeks away, but with plenty of retailers their starting sales, it feels like it’s come early. If a DJI drone was at the top of your ‘to-buy’ list, then this deal is well worth your attention. The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo has currently been reduced from £728 to £579 at Curry's —that’s just under £150 off!
The DJI Mini 3 is one of DJI's best beginner drones and most affordable, so the fact it’s been reduced even further is pretty outstanding. Just to be clear, it’s not just the drone you get, the Fly More Combo means you also get the DJI RC-N1 remote controller, shoulder bag, two-way (3-battery) charging hub and two extra intelligent flight batteries.
With its 248g take-off weight, ensuring trouble-free flying in most areas, the DJI Mini 3 is a great choice for beginner pilots. It delivers great-quality 12MP stills, 4K video and has an impressive flight time of 38 minutes on a single charge.
Although a couple of years old now, the DJI Mini 3 is still a superb drone, especially for first-time pilots. It even has some of the same features as its more advanced model— the Mini 3 Pro— including the same 48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor in its camera. However, the Mini 3 can only capture 12MP stills. Nevertheless, we found its image quality to still be superb, which is also the same for its 4K video shooting capability. It can also be flown for 38 minutes on a single charge, four minutes longer than the Mini 3 Pro.
It may have slightly fewer video options, no subject-tracking and lack object avoidance sensors, but it’s still incredibly easy to fly, stable, and the features it does offer do a decent job. The fact you can snag it (and the extras) just shy of £150 off, it’s an affordable entry for those who want to take flight for the first time.
